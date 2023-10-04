Brian Austin Green Says Gluten & Dairy Led to Years of Stroke-Like Symptoms

Getty

"I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man," recalled Green. "I couldn't speak. I couldn't read. I couldn't write."

Brian Austin Green is opening up about some health complications that he spent years overcoming.

While making an appearance on Cheryl Burke's Sex, Likes and Spray Tans podcast, Green talked about how changing his diet helped him overcome the stroke-like symptoms he faced.

The conversation began when Green shared that when he met fiancée Sharna Burgess, the pair were working hard to be better versions of themselves.

"She had been really working on herself hard. She’s been single for almost five years," said Green of his partner, adding that he was also "aggressively in therapy."

"I'd spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke but I couldn't speak," revealed Green, who then elaborated on his condition, saying that doctors said he had ulcerative colitis and vertigo, which left him bedridden for months.

"Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was — it was four and a half years of my life. I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man," recalled Green.

"I couldn't speak. I couldn't read. I couldn't write," added the actor.

Burke then asked Green if his illness was related to an accident that he and ex Megan Fox were a part of, but he denied it.

"No, it was dietary," revealed Green, who added that the "press has it all wrong."

"It was all undiagnosed by Western medicine, so I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine," he continued, noting that he was diagnosed with having "internal inflammation from gluten and dairy."

Green claimed that even doctors at Cedars-Sinai and top neurologists couldn't diagnose the issue.

"I had such brain fog that I reintroduced my best friend of like 25 plus years to my sister who he had also known for 25 plus years," he shared, also adding that reading to his children became difficult.