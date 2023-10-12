Ryan Seacrest Details Clogging Kris Jenner's Toilet: 'I Quickly Got Out'

ABC/YouTube

Imagine clogging Kris Jenner's toilet...

That's a nightmare Ryan Seacrest has lived and his former co-host Kelly Ripa wants him to relive it (publicly) every chance she gets.

Ripa asked Seacrest to retell the tale on her SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera after he first detailed the traumatic event in 2019 when they both were hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan.

While it is unclear when Ryan did the said clogging, the ubiquitous TV personality has had a longstanding relationship with the reality royals as a producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"I was in the powder room, the toilet was contemporary, and [it's an] all black toilet," he recalled to Ripa after she insisted he retell it.

He admitted he was initially concerned there might be cameras in the bathroom, as recording devices were nested all over her home for filming.

"So I was there, and I rushed over and did what I needed to do, and found that toilet paper was put where it needed to be put and the water level began to rise, and I clogged the toilet," he continued.

But then he noticed it had "overflowed up to the seat level" and that's when he "panicked."

"Then it began to settle down, but I quickly got out."

However, Ripa wanted further details, egging Seacrest to divulge the harrowing trials he underwent -- clearly having heard the tale before -- as she insisted there was a "ladle involved."

"It wasn’t a ladle! It was the toilet ring cleaner that I used," he insisted. "There was a utensil that was convenient. It wasn’t a ladle. You think I’m walking around with my Swiss Army Knife carrying around my ladle? It was the toilet ring cleaner!"

Back in the 2019 telling of the story, Seacrest had said: "I'm thinking to myself, 'What do I do?' Do I stick my hand in there? Do I say, 'Hey Khloe, don't tell Kim and Kourtney, but can you help me out over here?' Or do I just tell Kris, 'I think your toilet has got a problem?'"