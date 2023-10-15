10 Celebrities Who Got Baptized Later In Life

Getty

From Kat Von D, who renounced the occult and witchcraft amid a "spiritual battle," to aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian

For those who are religious, getting baptized can be an important part of their spiritual journey.

While many people are baptized as infants, sometimes parents leave it up to their children to make that decision later in life. Other times, people find religion as adults and sometimes religious followers just want to rededicate their life to their faith. No matter what their reasoning, many people choose to get baptized later in life -- and that includes celebrities too.

Find out why these celebs chose to get baptized…

Kat Von D has recently been on a personal journey that included renouncing the occult and witchcraft. Amid her “spiritual battle,” Kat moved out of California and threw away possessions like books that no longer “align” with who she is and who she wants to be.

“In the last few years I've come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past,” Kat wrote on Instagram, adding, “I’ve always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don’t want to invite any of these things into our family's lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves.”

The next step for Kat was the decision to get baptized and she did just that in October 2023. Sharing footage from the religious ceremony, Kat could be seen surrounded by friends and family as she was baptized in a small church.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

2. Justin & Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has been baptized twice as an adult. In 2014, Justin decided to dedicate his life to his faith and had his friend, pastor Carl Lentz, organize a last-minute baptism. In the middle of the night, Justin was baptized in a bathtub in the home of former NBA player Tyson Chandler. Looking back, Carl says the baptism was “probably one of the most special things I've been a part of.”

Then, in 2020, Justin was baptized again alongside his wife Hailey Bieber. Justin later shared photos of the joint religious ceremony where the couple could be seen in a lake while holding onto the hands of pastor Judah Smith.

“The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of [the] most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family,” Justin wrote on Instagram.

Over the past few years, Blac Chyna has gone through a lifestyle transformation. Some of those personal changes she’s made include the decision to stop posting on OnlyFans and having some of her plastic surgery procedures reversed. In 2022, she also committed her life to her faith by getting baptized.

“I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired of the same repetitive things,” she told DailyMail.com. “I thought, ‘Let me dig deep and see what it is that I'm doing wrong.’ Because obviously there's something I'm not doing right, even if I think I am. Now I’m doing the right thing to the best of my ability so I can become whole.”

During a trip to Israel in 2019, Demi Lovato decided to get baptized in the Jordan river -- where many Christians consider to be the place where Jesus was also baptized. Demi later shared photos from the experience on Instagram, explaining that they had been raised in a Christian household and had Jewish ancestors.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” Demi wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

They continued, “This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel.”

5. Joshua Bassett

In early 2023, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Joshua Bassett revealed that he had recently gotten baptized at Bethel Church. He later shared a video where he spoke on the California megachurch’s stage about his decision to devote his life to his faith.

“Long story short, I grew up Christian and I ran the other way, as far as I could go in pursuit of truth and that only ended in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, et cetera. And no other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ did,” Josh said in the video.

After sharing the post, Joshua faced backlash as the church where he was baptized had previously come under fire for some of its views on sexuality and gay conversion therapy. Joshua, who had previously said that he’s “part of the LGBTQ+ community” responded by saying that he was “unaware of some of their policies and beliefs and do not endorse all of them.”

Mario Lopez has long been open about his Catholic faith and in 2018, he decided to get baptized in the Jordan river in Israel. In videos shared from the religious ceremony, Mario could be seen being led to the river by priests and then being gently lowered into the water as a choir sang.

“We are at the Jordan River where John the Baptist baptized Jesus Christ. I’m about to get baptized. It’s a beautiful day. There’s a really cool Catholic priest that’s gonna do me the honors. And there’s a sermon going on right now. So I’m going to join these fine folks and then, bam! It’s on!” Mario said, later calling it a “moving” experience.

During a trip to Armenia in 2019, Kim Kardashian and her three youngest children were all baptized at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral. While her oldest child, North, was also present for the occasion, she was previously baptized at a 12th-century Armenian Apostolic Church in Jerusalem.

“Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip. So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD,” Kim wrote on Instagram.

In 2022, Jana Kramer got baptized amid her spiritual journey. She shared a video from the religious ceremony, explaining that she had “pushed God away for years” before realizing she didn’t have to “walk alone” through the highs and lows of life.

“This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is …I was never alone. He was always walking with me…I just didn't think I deserved that,” Jana wrote on Instagram. “If I’m honest I didn’t know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all. Looking up to a ‘father figure’ with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn't think he would stay. That he wouldn't hurt me. So I pushed God away for years.”

She continued, “But last year in the brokenness and [quiet] moments alone, I realized I wasn't truly alone. That HE was there. That HE never left. God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have…and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me.”

When Russell Crowe welcomed his son Tennyson, he made the decision that he wanted to be baptized alongside his son. While sharing about his plans back in 2007, Russell said that he and Tennyson would be baptized at a chapel on his ranch in Australia. Russell explained that as a child, he had not been baptized because his parents wanted him to make his own decision and that time had finally come.

“My mum and dad decided to let my brother and me make our own decisions about God when we got to the right age. I started thinking recently, ‘If I believe it’s important to baptize my kids, why not me?’” Russell shared.