Olivia Wilde Defends Posting Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Perceived Dig

Getty

The actress shared her thoughts after was criticized for resharing a post that read: "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist."

Olivia Wilde is speaking out after she was hit with backlash over a social media post she shared about Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, the actress addressed the criticism regarding the message she posted on her Instagram Stories earlier this month. Many considered her message to be a dig at Swift and her new, buzzworthy romance with Travis Kelce as it suggested that people should be focused on bigger issues, such as climate change.

"I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist," read the X post, which was written by actress Katja Herbers.

According to the Daily Mail, while out in Los Angeles on Sunday, Wilde said she only had good intentions with her post, and meant to highlight how people focus on "stupid things" more than important issues.

"I meant no harm," she told a reporter. "It's obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things."

After Wilde posted the tweet on her Instagram Stories earlier this month, she was met with criticism, with many people pointing out the irony that the Don't Worry Darling director was in a high-profile relationship with Harry Styles, who is famously one of Swift's exes.

Herbers, meanwhile, added more posts to her X thread about Swift's powerful influence. After she wrote, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist," she added in another post, "All swifties hurriedly googling 'climate emergency.'"

Herbers went on to jokingly add, "Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved."

I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) October 5, 2023 @katjaherbers

All swifties hurriedly googling “climate emergency” — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) October 5, 2023 @katjaherbers

Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) October 5, 2023 @katjaherbers

Meanwhile, Swift's romance with Kelce has taken over the world after it kicked off last month. While it's only been a few weeks since the pop star, 33, and NFL player, 34, first sparked romance rumors, Kelce has been eyeing the popstar since July, after he attended Swift's Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium and watched her perform on the Kansas City Chiefs' home turf.

Although he didn't get the chance to meet her after the show, he later revealed that he had intended to slip her his phone number by way of one of the beaded bracelets.

Even though they didn't connect at the concert, Swift still got the message, and it wasn't long before dating rumors were swirling. Although Swift and Kelce haven't officially confirmed their romance just yet, it's clear there's something going on between the pair.

In September, Swift showed up to a Chiefs' football game and was seen hanging out with Kelce's friends and family. And when Kelce's team played in New Jersey in October, Swift brought her whole crew to the game.

The two were then seen out in New York City together over the weekend. Swift and Kelce attended Saturday Night Live together, and both made surprise cameos, before the couple were spotted holding hands at an SNL afterparty. The next night, the singer and football player then were seen getting dinner together at the Waverly Inn.