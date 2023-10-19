How Sammi Reacted to Ron's Surprise Jersey Shore Return After 'Toxic as Hell Relationship'

MTV

One Jersey Shore Family Vacation star was absent with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returned to the show to apologize to his former roommates for his behavior over the past few years: his ex-girlfriend, Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola.

On Thursday's new hour, Ronnie made a surprise trip to Margaritaville in Florida in an attempt to make amends, giving only Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino the heads up that he was on his way to the hotel.

While Mike had been advising Ron on how he could apologize, he explained that Sam's return to the show this season threw a wrench into those plans. "When I was talking to Ronnie, I never in a million years thought Sam was coming back," he said in a confessional, noting, "Their relationship was a lot. So, we got a situation here."

His wife Lauren urged him to go to Sam -- whose boyfriend Justin was also visiting -- to warn her about his impending arrival. "I don't think they should be in a room together," she said, "It's too soon, it's not good."

Mike agreed, going to Sam's room and filling her in on the Ron of it all. Her initial reaction was an eye roll, while exclaiming, "Oh my god."

"I don't want to see Ron, especially with my boyfriend here. My heart is sinking into my stomach," she said in her own confessional, before reflecting on their rocky past. "My relationship with Ron was not healthy for me. We broke up in like 2015 and I haven't talked to him since. He's the reason I didn't come back in the first place. I'm definitely not ready for this, my life has moved on."

Mike explained that Ron's apology tour had been in the works for two years, not knowing Sam would ever return to the show. He then told the pair to go out for the day, saying the rest of the cast will handle Ron.

"Thank god. I'm cool with that. That is actually very thoughtful of you," Sam told Mike, acknowledging in a confessional how big a deal it was for Mike to be "totally looking out for me in that moment." She added that she was very thankful for the heads up. "We want to make sure you're happy and you stay," he assured her, before leaving the room.

After Mike left, Sam told her boyfriend that Ron "doesn't affect my life anymore."

In a confessional, she added, "I don't want to see Ron today. Justin knows me and Ron had a toxic as hell relationship and this could be a situation and he's understanding about it all. I think I've just gone through so much that I'm so relieved to be getting out of here with my man."

The two then left the hotel to spend the day drama-free. To see what happened when Ron sat down with the rest of the cast, click here.