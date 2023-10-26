Blac Chyna Claims Tyga's Friends 'Threw Me Outside' After He Started Talking to Kylie Jenner

Getty

Blac Chyna is sharing her side of things when it comes to her split from Tyga.

During a new appearance on The Viall Files podcast Thursday, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, claimed it was ultimately Tyga's relationship with Kylie Jenner that ended things between the pair.

"I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like, 16 or something," White said of her relationship with the rapper. "Yeah, I was engaged and stuff, so that's kind of what ended it."

White and Tyga were together from 2011 to 2014 and share son, King, now 11. Tyga and Jenner, meanwhile, were first linked when she was 17 and he was 24 -- though they denied dating rumors until she turned 18. They split in 2017.

As for when she found out about their relationship? White claimed she got the news the same way everyone else did ... the internet.

White realized Tyga and Jenner's relationship was serious once the rapper's friends started moving her out of his home, where the formerly engaged couple were living.

"Tyga's friends had threw me outside of his house. They packed my stuff up and put it in his truck at the time," White said. "Packed it right on up and packed in the G wagon that he had given to me at the moment."

White was friends with Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, when the drama went down, calling it a total "betrayal."

"Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show, and all this stuff. We lived in the same community. And then, her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was kind of crazy 'cause she was like, underage," White claimed. "And everybody had kinda came at me, and started attacking me."

She continued, "And it's like, nobody's seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody -- Kim -- and then her little sister -- which she has no control over -- started talking to my fiancé and I get attacked. It's like, how does that work?"

TooFab has reached out to Tyga's reps for comment.

The situation, White said, made her suspicious of Rob Kardashian's intentions when he began reaching out to her shortly after.

"Rob would hit me up on the DM and it was like, 'What do y'all want now? What are y'all trying to do to me now? Why is your brother in my DM,'" White recounted.

White said she realized soon after that Rob was "really cool," and the rest is history, with the pair starting a relationship of their own and welcoming their daughter, Dream, now 6.

White and Rob would later split, but continue to co-parent the little one.

"As crazy as things may seem in the beginning, I'm just glad that I was always relaxed and calm, 'cause now I have my Kingy and my Dreamy and they just really helped shape the woman that I am today," she gushed. "I'm so grateful for them. I love them."

When it comes to her co-parenting relationship with the "Rack City" rapper, White said it was all good between the pair till this year, with the media personality claiming that Tyga has tried to keep King for more days than they had initially agreed upon.

"It donned on me, him keeping King longer right after I did that case with the Kardashians," White said, referring to her legal drama with the Kardashian family, which went down in 2022.

White said Tyga "snuck in" extra time with the 11-year-old during that turbulent period, before noting that the pair are currently in a custody battle.

"I can't wait till it's over," White exclaimed. "It's like, 'I'm not doing OnlyFans, I'm not doing this, I'm not doing that, dude, so like, you obviously have more money than me, why can't we just settle this outside of court?'"

The breakdown in communication between the pair is what White believes has led to their current co-parenting issues, though she's hopeful she'll have the time she's seeking with her son in the future.