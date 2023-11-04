RHOBH's Erika Jayne Calls Out 'Wet Blanket' Cast Member Over Magic Mike Live Drama (Exclusive)

Getty

The reality star -- who spoke to TooFab at BravoCon 2023 -- didn't mention anyone by name, but she was likely alluding to Sutton Stracke, who had an apparent freakout at the male revue as shown in preview for next week's episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers will have to wait until next week to learn what sparked some drama between some of the ladies at a Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas, but Erika Jayne says one person, in particular, caused the night to go off the rails.

While speaking with TooFab at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Saturday, the reality star said a "wet blanket" was to blame.

"We had a wet blanket. You know, here's the truth. I was having a good f--king time with my friends that are in Magic Mike," Erika said. "Yes, I was doing the most as you should at Magic Mike. But then we had a wet blanket moment, tried to steal my joy, not happening. And you know, it is what it is."

Although the 52-year-old didn't mention anyone by name, she was likely referring to Sutton Stracke, who appeared to have a freakout during the Magic Mike Live show.

As shown in a preview for next week's episode of RHOBH, the women head to Sin City for Crystal Kung Minkoff's 40th birthday celebration, hitting up Magic Mike Live. As Erika Jayne lives her life getting a lap dance on stage, something appears to set off Stracke, who gets out of her seat and exclaims, "What the f--k? What the f--k is that?! I want my f--king mic off."

After Kyle Richards asks if she's upset she wasn't asked to go on stage after putting on pants -- an apparent requirement for a chair dance -- she says, "This has nothing to do with the pants!" The group then leaves the show, before Erika refers to Sutton as "Judge Judy."

Although the preview didn't reveal what sparked Sutton's apparent meltdown, Magic Mike Live dancers Brandon Foster and Jah'Meek Williams, as well as host Jaclyn Marfuggi Caprio, teased the drama while speaking with TooFab at BravoCon on Friday. (See what they had to say, here.)

As for where she stands with the "blanket" now, Erika told TooFab, "It's fine, whatever. Moving on."

Meanwhile, the singer also reacted to a shady comment her costar Dorit Kemsley said about her weight loss during the RHOBH Season 13 premiere last month.

While Erika attributed her weight loss to "hormones," Dorit wasn't buying it.

"Is hormones spelled OZEMPIC?" she said in a confessional, before Erika was asked by a producer whether she was on any weight loss drugs. "No I'm not," she responded, "but I'm on some really good hormones and they should be too."

When asked by TooFab if she's had to "teach" Dorit how to "spell hormones," Erika said, "God only knows, but you know, I think we could all use some. Some of us need more than others. And I'll leave it right there."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights on Bravo.