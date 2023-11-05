Robyn Brown Says It 'Stings' Not Be Invited to Christine's Birthday Party After Kody Split

TLC

Christine, meanwhile, reacts to her daughter telling Robyn and Kody about her pregnancy first on Sister Wives ... before Janelle reveals he's made an effort with at least one of his kids.

Christine Brown celebrated the big 5-0 with only one of her former Sister Wives.

On Sunday's new hour, Kody Brown's ex-wife celebrated her 50th with a '50s-themed celebration attended by her children with Kody, his estranged wife Janelle and their kids as well. Not invited were Kody himself or his wife Robyn; Meri was also MIA, though it's unclear whether she was invited or not.

The party also doubled as a pregnancy reveal for Kody and Christine's daughter Mykelti, who was expecting twins at the time the episode was filmed. Though it was news for Janelle -- who cried upon hearing the life update -- Mykelti revealed to her mom that Kody and Robyn were actually the ones who found out about the babies-to-be first.

"Robyn and dad know we're expecting twins. I told them first because I needed help," Mykelti explained to cameras in front of her mom on the show. "I know that Robyn, with her pregnancy, she had a lot of morning sickness and my mom didn't. So I talked to Robyn like, 'What do I do?'"

In a confessional, Robyn expressed how "honored" she felt to find out first, adding that she was "glad" Mykelti felt "safe enough doing that" and was "just really excited" for more grandchildren in the family. In her own confessional, meanwhile, Christine explained why she was totally cool with the pair learning the baby news before her.

"Mykelti has an awesome relationship with Robyn and Kody and it's going to be like that for the rest of their life. There's going to be things that she's going to tell Robyn and Kody first and there's going to be things that she tells me first," said Christine. "It doesn't matter how I feel personally towards Robyn or towards Kody. That has no place here, it has nothing to do with me, this is Mykelti's story, Mykelti's life."

While Christine was cool about learning second, Robyn wasn't thrilled her and Kody's invite to the party never came.

"Kody and I and our kids were not invited to Christine's birthday party. It's really hard for my kids and I when we find out that the family is gathering and doing things," she said in a confessional, adding that "it stings when we found out."

Christine explained the slight, however, saying that while she thought it would be "Great" to have Robyn's kids at the event, she didn't think it was "the place for a reunion like that." She added, "It is not," before praising the connection she and her kids still have with Janelle and her children.

Speaking of Janelle's children, she also explained that Kody has been "making an effort" to see their daughter Savanah, after failing to get her a present for Christmas -- despite ongoing tensions with the sons he and Janelle share.

"My relationship with Savannah is sweet, gentle," he shared, after Janelle said the two have been having regular dinners together and "seeing her more frequently than he was at the beginning of the year for sure."

"I haven't been in touch with Gabriel and Garrison for quite a while. I'm pretty sad that I'm not close anymore," he said in his own confessional. "There was just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences. And I think and hope that in time we'll just get over this and that we'll be safe being back around each other."

"Right now, there's not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison," he concluded. "They're they're not willing to engage me."