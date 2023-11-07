People Reveals 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Is Patrick Dempsey

Getty

Grey's Anatomy's McDreamy tells People he's "glad it's happening at this point in my life," with the 57 year old telling the outlet he is grateful for the "platform to use it for something positive."

Following hot on the heels of the dreamiest Avenger in Chris Evans, People has tapped McDreamy of Grey's Anatomy fame as their next "Sexiest Man Alive." The magazine made the reveal Tuesday night in conjunction with Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Daring, dreamy & definitely worth the wait," reads the blurb on the cover of the magazine, while the word "finally!" is added in parentheses along with the reveal of Dempsey and a smoldering look from the 57-year-old actor.

There's certainly no denying that he's qualified for the role. The actor who brought Dr. Derek Shepherd to life for ten years from 2005-2015 -- and then back again five years later in dream sequences -- and more than 200 episodes, was inarguably the show's top male draw.

While some might wonder why it took nearly a decade after his last appearance as a series regular, Dempsey told the outlet, "I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life."

"It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive," he added.

Kimmel had some fun introducing Dempsey to his crowd, opening it by emphasizing, "You know I am a huge fan of sexy men who are alive."

The late-night comedian then played a game with the audience, bringing out this year's winner in digital form with a lizard head -- "It's Ted Cruz!" -- so they could try and guess who it was underneath the fake head.

One audience member asked if he was "sexier than Jimmy Kimmel." He said that he was not, but Jimmy shut that down immediately and noted that he is the Sexiest Man Alive, so he obviously is.

Another funny moment came when he was asked if he had kids and he replied, "Many." Jimmy sought clarity on that one because he didn't want people to think it was Nick Cannon. Dempsey has three children.

Ultimately, though, the takeaway from this game was that absolutely no one in the audience has any idea how to play 20 Questions. Jimmy had to basically walk them right to the answer because their questions were ridiculous.

The actor and race car driver founded the Patrick Dempsey Center in honor of his mother, even as she was battling cancer. She ultimately succumbed to the disease in 2014. The Center has put on the annual Dempsey Challenge since 2009, a race with cyclists, runners and walkers that raised $1,000,000 in its first year alone.

