Teen Mom Alum Kailyn Lowry Reveals Sex of Twin Babies

The reality star -- who announced her pregnancy last month -- is already mom to five boys, including son Rio, whom she secretly welcomed last year.

It appears that Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry is going to be a boy mom ... again!

On Monday, the reality star -- who is expecting her sixth and seventh child -- shared a video on Instagram that showed the moment she learned the sex of her twins.

In the clip, Lowry first spoke to her boyfriend Elijah Scott on the phone, telling him she received the email with the results, and how she can't wait to open the email.

"I don't know if I can do it!" Lowry said, before closing her eyes, and then opening them to see the results. Her jaw dropped in shock. After she was quiet for a few beats, she announced, "They're boys."

The Teen Mom 2 alum began to laugh over the exciting news, before she then said goodbye to Scott on the phone.

According to the post's caption, the video is only part 1 of her gender reveal, and there are two more to come.

"In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series 😂😅." Lowry captioned the video. "You'll fully understand after part 3. Wish me luck 🤞🏻."

This comes just a few weeks after Lowry -- who is already mom to five boys -- announced she was pregnant with twins after she secretly welcomed her fifth son last year.

Lowry, who shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez, welcomed newborn, Rio, with Scott, privately last year.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old also shared her thoughts about possibly getting engaged to Scott in a new interview with People.

"He's been pushing for it. But I've already kind of done marriage once and I f--ked it up royally. So I'm a little hesitant," Lowry said.

She added that since they "jumped right into parenthood together," she wants to focus on that step in their relationship at the moment.