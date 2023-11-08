The View Co-Host Ana Navarro Receives Backlash After Claiming She Wants to 'Breastfeed' Maluma

Getty

Holly Robinson Peete weighed in, "Why do I have a visual of you breast-feeding that boy that I cannot unsee."

Ana Navarro has found herself in some hot water following her recent comments about Maluma.

The View co-host took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the Colombian singer's concert in Miami over the weekend, and couldn't help but gush over the 29-year-old.

"We went to @maluma concert. God help me. I think I actually drooled," Navarro wrote in the caption.

But it wasn't her commentary on Maluma's appearance that sparked backlash, it was what she claimed she wanted to do to the singer that earned her vitriol from fans and celebrities alike.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She continued, "Let me just say, I was so close to Maluma, I could make eye contact. (Thank you @clarapablo for the great tix). Good Lord that boy, Maluma is sexy -- he's young enough to be my son, which might explain why I'd like to breast feed him."

"I always liked you and enjoyed your intelligence and humor," one commenter wrote. "I'm a person who likes a good joke and fun but I'm disappointed in your behavior lately and your vulgarity. Sad."

Another wrote, "Now just imagine a man saying that about a young woman? You'd be all over that. Such hypocrisy."

Actress and former The Talk cohost Holly Robinson Peete also weighed in, writing, "Why do I have a visual of you breast-feeding that boy that I cannot unsee."

Adding later, "The boy is fine AF though."

Others, meanwhile, took Navarro's comments in jest, with one writing, "I love you. ❤️ You always make me giggle. Ty."

While not a mother herself, Navarro has spoken on The View about wanting to have kids with husband, Al Cárdenas, and her struggles to conceive.

"By the time I tried, it was too late," she said of going through IVF with Cárdenas.

She continued, "With IVF, Al and I tried," she added, noting that she encourages women to freeze their eggs.

"I always tell women who are career women who are trying to get into that space, 'Look, if you can afford it -- and that's a big if -- if you can afford it, you should freeze your eggs,' just Just because it leaves you with a level of options."