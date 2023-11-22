How Adriana De Moura's 'Flatulence' Sparked RHOM Screaming Match with Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton

Bravo

Who knew being gassy could start an all-out brawl?

On Wednesday's all new Real Housewives of Miami, the women were on the way to Larsa Pippen's charity basketball game as part of her work with the Make a Wish Foundation, when Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton came to blows with Adriana de Moura over none other than the subject of farting.

It all started when Adriana warned the passengers aboard the sprinter van that she was a bit "flatulent" before they began their journey to the Kaseya Center for the game.

"I'll just warn everybody, I ate corn and I'm a little flatulent today," Adriana shares.

Shortly after, the group stopped for a bathroom break, where Marysol and Alexia -- who just so happened to be celebrating her birthday -- discussed Adriana's admission.

"She says she's flatulent. We're in a lot of trouble," Marysol tells Alexia, who seems confused over the word.

After a quick explainer, Alexia shares her own concerns, exclaiming, "Oh God, I don't want to smell her."

What the pair thought was a quick kiki behind bathroom doors was actually overheard by Adriana, who was enraged over the "hate" she was receiving from her frenemies.

"Some things never change," Adriana says, before adding, "I heard everything."

The back-and-forth spurred what can be only described as fartgate, with Adriana asking to be removed from Marysol's basketball team following the "hateful" comments.

"Don't announce flatulence when we're sitting in a bus together," Marysol says. "We're all stuck in this bus with you."

"Maybe we're stuck with you. The hater. That haters," Adriana shoots back.

Insisting that there's no hate on her end, Marysol asks Adriana not to ruin Alexia's birthday with more talk of her farting.

As if that wasn't odd enough, the topic turned to some of the lady's other bathroom activities, with Alexia revealing she both urinates and defecates alongside her husband, Todd.

"Some people find it like, really weird. But I think a lot of people want to pee and s--t together," Alexia says in a confessional.

Per Housewives history, sprinter rides have always been chaotic, and this one is no different with the brief lull in fighting only lasting a moment before it's picked back up by Alexia, who cites Adriana's hurtful comments about her family as the reason Todd was noticeably absent from her "new horizons" party.

"Somebody specific has talked a lot s--t about our family and has bashed our family," Alexia tells the group, prompting Adriana to ask who Todd has a problem with.

"With you, actually," Alexia responds.

Adriana claims she apologized to Todd before she exited his home, adding that Todd told her her needs to work on his marriage with Alexia, to which Adriana says she replied, "that's probably a smart thing."

Sharing that Todd responded with "you hit it on the nose" -- what she called a "Todd expression" -- Adriana instantly angered Alexia, who said her RHOM castmate does not know Todd's expressions.

Adriana's claims were backed up by Lisa Hochstein, however, who nodded her head in agreement, before doubling down again in a confessional.

"One if full of gas and one is full of s--t," Hochstein says of the utterly ridiculous claims.

Marysol enters the ring once more, this time coming to Todd's defense, furthering enraging Adriana who tells Marysol to "s--t the f--k up."

Things don't get any better between the pair, with insults continuing to fly between Marysol, Adriana and Alexia before the group urges the trio to calm down.

The shade doesn't stop at the arena either, as the charity basketball game ends with a win for Alexia's team and more hurt feelings from Adriana who declares she wants nothing to do with the birthday girl.