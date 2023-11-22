Jordy Woods Says No Shade at Khloe Kardashian with Jacket Referencing Tristan Thompson Scandal

Instagram

Jordyn Woods shows off new jacket design from her Woods by Jordyn line that features her infamous Red Table Talk quote when discussing the kissing scandal with Tristan Thompson where she said, "I don't need your situation."

Back in 2019, Jordyn Woods dropped the iconic quote, "I don't need your situation," during a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith while talking about the Tristan Thompson kissing scandal on Red Table Talk. Now she's wearing it on a jacket.

The social media star and one-time (maybe again?) best friend of Kylie Jenner -- until said scandal involving Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy -- debuted a new sample letterman's jacket from her Woods by Jordyn clothing line on her Instagram that just happened to be emblazoned with the quote.

For context, Jordyn dropped by RTT in the wake of the scandal that shattered both her relationship with Kylie and further wrecked Khloé and Tristan's relationship (though him impregnating another woman and constantly cheating wasn't helping).

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm no home-wrecker," Jordyn told Jada. "I would never try to hurt someone's home; especially someone that I love and has a beautiful daughter.

"I would never try to steal someone's man. I don't need your situation," she continued. "I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth."

In recent episodes of The Kardashians, the family has been discussing the fallout of the infamous incident, as well as Tristan's constant cheating. Further, Khloé said on the latest episode, "I have forgiven Jordyn."

"Of course, I was upset at the time, and we moved on. I mean there's no bad blood," she continued. "Jordyn and I are good." Perhaps it's just that Jordyn is capitalizing on the scandal being on the show right now to debut this new product design.

Jordyn and Kylie also appear to have patched things up themselves, being spotted together more often publicly in recent months, including a dinner date in July and hanging together at New York Fashion Week in September.

After some fans started calling the new jacket shady toward Khloé -- and The Shade Room picked it up -- Jordyn jumped into her Instagram Stories to set the record straight. "There’s NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point," she wrote.

"Not everything is shade, and everything's not that deep," she continued. "It's almost 2024 y'all." She then shared that her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns designed the jacket for her line and she just fell in love with it.