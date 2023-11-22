Orphan Natalia Grace Confronts Adoptive Father In Explosive Footage, Before He Breaks Down Crying

Investigation Discovery

Grace -- who was either a 6-year-old Ukrainian child or a woman in her 20s when she was adopted in 2010 -- claims she never threatened her adoptive family with a knife, while Michael Barnett says "you were gonna kill everybody."

Natalia Grace is ready to share her side of the story.

After six whole hours filled with others detailing her alleged behavior on The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, the woman at the center of it all is speaking out in her own six-part special, dubbed, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks.

On Wednesday morning, Investigation Discovery dropped a brand new trailer for the docuseries, which centers on Grace this time while also dropping new details, claims and theories about her shocking case.

A quick refresher on the wild saga: Michael and Kristina Barnett claimed Natalia -- who was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia -- came to them through an adoption agency in 2010 and were told she was six at the time. But they began to doubt her age and claimed she tried to "harm" the whole family, before, in June 2012, Marion County Superior Court agreed to legally change the girl's birth record to indicate she was born in 1989 and not 2003. Shortly after, the Barnetts set her up with her own apartment, before they were arrested and charged for neglect in 2019.

Michael was cleared of all four neglect charges he was facing on October 27, 2022, while the charges against Kristine were dismissed in March 2023. In public, the divorced duo both claimed that Natalia was not a child and was actually a woman in her 20s out to kill them and their children.

Now, the Ukrainian orphan accused of secretly being a full-grown woman when she was adopted is taking the spotlight back.

"In every lie is a hidden truth, but you gotta dig enough to be able to see it. This is my side of the story. Do I look like a monster to you?" she says in the new footage, adding that she wants the "puzzle to be complete."

"How did they shut these doctors up? How did they hide all this evidence? I was a kid," she continues, before she's seen confronting someone for believing the Barnetts. "You're supposed to be my dad. You're supposed to be the one to protect me," she says in another moment, breaking down in tears during a confessional.

The major selling point of the new six-part series, however, is a one-on-one confrontation between Natalia and Michael, who sit down together to hash everything out in front of cameras.

"Did you know that she pepper sprayed me?" asks Natalia, before Michael says, "We're not getting into that subject." She's also adamant she was "never in y'alls room with a knife," before he reiterated his belief Natalia was "gonna kill everybody."

Both of them are seen crying during the conversation, during which Natalia asks whether Michael is "sorry" for his alleged behavior. He also appears to storm out of the joint interview, all while shouting, "You're still walking free! Leave me alone!"

The trailer ends with Grace saying, "I wanna know the answers to these questions. And I want people to pay for what they've done."

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks will premiere across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, January 1, airing nightly from 9-11PM ET/PT.