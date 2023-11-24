8 Celebrities Who Got Major Revenge On Their Exes

Getty

From Megan Fox to Tiffany Haddish -- some of these stories are hard to believe, including both total ick pranks and vandalism

Sometimes success is the best revenge -- and sometimes getting back at your ex takes something a little more dramatic.

Whether that means changing the Netflix password or kicking all their stuff to the curb, revenge can be sweet, disgusting, and even illegal. And when you're a celeb trying to get vengeance on a former flame, the stakes are much higher. For some stars, that can mean burning all of their ex's clothing or calling them out on national television. Whatever they decided to do, it's clear things didn't end well for these famous exes.

Read on to find out how these celebrities got revenge…

Megan Fox admits she was a wild child growing up, and when an ex did her wrong, she got revenge. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Megan said most of the things she did to her former flames were not appropriate for TV, but she did tell one story that "on a scale of one to ten" was "like a two."

"When I was young and I did have a temper and I was wild, I got mad and I took a bunch of paint and I painted a Friedrich Nietzsche quote all over his wall so he had to repaint his house afterwards. It was like a really angry quote about, like, how life is futile, you suck basically. So he had to repaint the bedroom," Megan said. "That gives you an idea of what I was capable of."

In order to get revenge on an ex who cheated on her, Tiffany Haddish actually defecated in his favorite pair of Jordan sneakers. She says she even planned out what she ate to make it even more unpleasant.

"I ate a lot of corn. A lot. And I didn't chew it so well," she wrote in her memoir The Last Black Unicorn, adding that her ex even unknowingly put on the sneakers and ultimately learned his lesson for "all the s--t" he put Tiffany through.

"I know I'm crazy. I always try to think of ways to get revenge without going to jail," she later told People.

Back in 2014 when Nicki Minaj was dating Safaree Samuels, things got pretty dramatic around the time they broke up. After an intense fight, Nicki allegedly grabbed a baseball bat and chased Safaree out of the house. According to TMZ, she proceeded to smash up his Mercedes Benz and then throw his clothing in the garbage. The cops ended up getting called but no charges were pressed as Nicki was legally the owner of the car.

Taylor Swift didn't hesitate to get revenge on her ex Joe Jonas by telling the whole world how he broke up with her. During an appearance on The Ellen Show, Taylor revealed that Joe ended their relationship in a 25 second phone call -- and it made headlines for weeks.

"Someday I'm going to find someone really great for me ... When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I’m not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18," Taylor said on the show. “It was a record I think. I looked at the call log. It was like 27 seconds."

Back when Iggy Azalea found out her ex-fiancé Nick Young was cheating on her, she says she got immediate revenge by burning all of his clothing. While she initially threw some of his things into a pool, she later decided to build a bonfire.

"I burnt it all, darling. Every designer you could think of, I've burned," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "I text him and video and I was like, 'Hey, I'm burning your s--t. I don’t know where you're at -- probably with some girl. I hope you get home quickly because we're progressing on the spectrum of cheap to expensive.”

Mel B went to an extreme measure to rid herself of her abusive ex-husband Stephan Belafonte. The musician actually went under the knife to remove Stephen's name from a tattoo she had on her side that formerly read, "Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart." Not only did ridding herself of the tattoo help her close a chapter but it proved to her ex that he was permanently out of her life.

"I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship. Even though I've taken the steps to remove Stephen's name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me," she said in 2017.

Brandi Glanville and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had a dramatic end to their relationship. Back in 2009, Eddie went public with his now-wife LeAnn Rimes -- before he even filed for divorce from Brandi. When Brandi had the chance to make fun of her ex years later, she took the opportunity. In 2017, Brandi and her then-boyfriend Donald Friese attended a costume party where the theme was "celebrity scandal couples." Of course, Brandi and Donald dressed up as Eddie and LeAnn.

"Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are 😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😆😂" Brandi wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Back in 1994, Lisa Lopes was dating football player Andre Rison, but the pair had a notably volatile relationship. Lisa even alleged that Andre was abusive towards her during one particularly intense fight, although she eventually dropped charges against him.

Things later took a turn for the worse after a night of partying when the couple got into an argument over a pair of sneakers at Andre's home. The fight allegedly turned physical, and after Andre decided he would stay with a friend that night, Lisa set a fire inside a whirlpool in the bathroom to get revenge -- but accidentally burned the whole house down.