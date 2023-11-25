8 Celebrity Couples Who Lived Together After Their Split

Getty

"We’re one big happy modern family."

When a relationship comes to an end, most exes don't ever want to see one another again -- but for some former flames, that's not entirely possible. In fact, some couples end up living together, even after a tumultuous split. Whether it's due to a shared home, a sudden breakup or because they're looking out for their kids, some exes choose to cohabitate long after their relationship is over.

Find out why these famous exes chose to live together…

Despite their headline-making split, Ariana Madix and her ex Tom Sandoval are still living together. The former couple own a home together, so Ariana says it's been in her best interest financially to remain in the house. Thankfully, she says she has a "pretty decent little setup" and since her bedroom is "like a little apartment," she doesn't have to interact with Tom at all.

"Listen, I pay a mortgage, right? It's expensive. I think a lot of people on the internet seem to think I'm rolling in money right now. I have a lot of places [where] that money has to go before I get [it]," she said on Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast.

She continued, "I am not rich. I do not have millions of dollars and I'm also not going to squander my financial future and stability by putting myself in a position to f--k myself over for the rest of my life because somebody else f--ked up."

Through the years, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had an on-and-off relationship, and while they're not together right now, they were living together recently. Khloé shared that after the roof on Tristan's home collapsed, he and his younger brother moved in with her.

"Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan's roof caved in on his home and caused flooding. So Tristan and Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed," Khloé shared on The Kardashians.

She continued, "God does have a plan and God doesn't want him to be alone right now. And why should he be? I just think this is what family does. When s--t hits the fan all you have is your family, and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives."

3. Bethenny Frankel & Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel may have split with her ex Jason Hoppy in 2012, but she alleged that he refused to leave their apartment after the breakup. In a custody court hearing years later, Bethenny shared that living together had been incredibly tumultuous and she alleged that she had to lock herself in a bedroom to stay safe.

"I had an apartment that I had shared with Jason. I had a padlock on my door to protect myself. The conflict was day in and day out torture. Emotional, mental, phone, FaceTime, being followed, being harassed, being verbally attacked, an all-out assault in every possible way -- on my character, on my mental state, on my family, on my parenting, on my career, on my life," Bethenny claimed in court.

In early 2013, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced they were separating by way of "consciously uncoupling." For them, that meant living together, even after the split. In the months that followed, TMZ acquired legal documents that revealed that Chris was still living with Gwyneth. Chris later reportedly bought a nearby home.

Following Jennifer Garner's split from Ben Affleck in 2015, the former couple decided to stay close together. So close that Ben was actually living in a guest house on Jennifer's property. In the weeks that followed their split, Ben was said to be living in the guest house of Jennifer's rental home in Atlanta, where she was filming Miracles From Heaven. Then, when the family returned to Los Angeles, Ben moved into the guest house on that property.

Ben lived with the family until 2017, when Jennifer officially filed for divorce and he moved to a home nearby.

After Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's split in May 2023, the couple continued to live together in their home. At the time, sources told Us Weekly that the couple were "avoiding each other" inside the house. The couple ultimately reconciled but then once again filed for divorce in August -- this time with Kroy requesting that Kim not be allowed on the property.

7. Debra Messing & Daniel Zelman

When Debra Messing and her ex-husband Daniel Zelman separated in 2011, they continued to live in their New York City apartment together. The couple explained that they wanted to do so in order to be close to their young son Roman.

"The separation was entirely mutual. They have been a couple for 20 years, and the nature of their relationship simply changed over time," a rep for the couple said. "In the short term, they plan on continuing to live together with their son, then gradually transition into a new living situation."

The couple officially filed for divorce in 2012 and by the following year, they were living separately.

8. Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Sean Burke

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her ex Sean Burke have a very "modern family." In 2023, Sean moved in with Braunwyn and their children -- as well as Braunwyn's girlfriend, Jennifer Spinner.