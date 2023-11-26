Is Machine Gun Kelly Contemplating Name Change So as Not to 'Glorify' Guns?

Getty

Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, appears to be exploring a possible name change after fans asked for it so that his name doesn't "glorify machine guns."

MGK might not fit anymore pretty soon as musician Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly appears to be seriously considering changing his stage name after a sign asking for it appeared to leave him confused.

Two fans were holding up a sign that read "Change Your Name" in a recently resurfaced clip, prompting Baker to call it out and tell them, "I have no idea what that sign means."

The two men then explained that they wanted him to change his stage name. "We want you to take out the 'Machine Gun' so we don't glorify machine guns," they said in the video shared to TikTok.

When Baker asked the crowd what they thought of the suggestion, they quickly jumped on board, with chants of "change your name" quickly ringing out from all around him. So what does that mean?

Well, the latest post on his Instagram page is a shot of him holding a tennis shoe up to his ear, but it's the caption that could suggest what he's thinking. It simply reads, in quotes, "machine."

On his Twitter page, he shared a shot from a GQ event where he asked the press, "Instead of Machine Gun, can you just hit me with Machine next time?" Like his IG post, he captioned this share, "machine." So is he seriously looking to change his name?

Well, it may not be as clear as that. The original video was actually from a year ago and the fans were a comedy duo named Chad and JT, per Entertainment Weekly.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The exchange shown was real, but it was the duo that resurfaced their video to TikTok last week after MGK asked the press to call him "machine" at the GQ Men of the Year event, calling it proof that their gambit from a year ago had worked. But did it?

The rocker/rapper leaned into the narrative with his social media posts. But, at least according to EW, MGK plans to keep all three parts of his name for the foreseeable future, making his responses on the QG carpet even more inexplicable.