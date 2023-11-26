15 Stars Who Got Divorced While They Were Still Really Young

Getty

From Scarlett Johansson's mostly forgotten marriage to Ryan Reynolds to Sophie Turner's recent split from Joe Jonas and many many more!

When couples get married in their teens or early 20s, divorce probably isn’t at the top of their minds.

Unfortunately, many of these cases of young love don’t always work out in the long run -- resulting in divorce at a pretty early age. For quite a few celebrities who tied the knot sooner than expected, their relationships had run its course before they even turned 27. While getting a divorce at such a young age can have its downsides, many of these stars look at it as getting a fresh start.

Here’s why these young stars ended their marriage…

It was recently revealed that Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas were splitting after four years of marriage. The couple initially got engaged when Sophie was just 21 and then tied the knot a few years later when Sophie was 23. After welcoming two children together, the couple announced their split. Sophie was just 27 at the time.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the couple said in a statement.

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, got married when she was 26 and after welcoming a son together, they ended up going their separate ways. While reflecting on the fact that she got divorced young, Emily encouraged other women in the same boat to realize they have their whole lives in front of them.

“So, it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year, [and is] 32 -- I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better,” Emily shared on TikTok.

She continued, “If being in your 20s is the trenches, there is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life…and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it's cracked up to be and then you've got your whole life still ahead of you.”

The world watched Jessica Simpson’s relationship with Nick Lachey play out on television after they tied the knot when she was just 22. Despite their sweet on screen relationship, the couple ultimately split just a few years later when Jessica was 25.

“We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always miced and always on. We worked and we were great at it but when it came time to being alone, we weren’t great at it anymore,” she wrote in her memoir Open Book, later adding, “We really got crushed by the media and by ourselves. I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give somebody hope that we were this perfect golden couple.”

When Drew Barrymore was just 19, she proposed to her boyfriend of six weeks, bar owner Jeremy Thomas. The pair tied the knot that night in the middle of Jeremy’s bar -- but unfortunately, the relationship wasn’t long lasting. The pair filed for divorce just a few weeks later and since then, Drew has rarely spoken about the relationship.

Uma Thurman tied the knot with her ex-husband Gary Oldman when she was just 20 years old in 1990. The couple kept a low profile throughout their marriage, which ultimately only lasted two years. By the time Uma was 22, the couple had called it quits and filed for divorce. Looking back just a few years later, Uma called the whole thing a “mistake.”

“We met when I was 18. He was 12 years older. It was a crazy love affair that ended as it needed to. He was my first love. I had no prior experience,” Uma told Vanity Fair in 1996.

Avril Lavigne met Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley when she was just 17. Their friendship developed into a romantic relationship and by the time she was 21, they were married. The couple divorced just a few years later, when Avril was 24 years old. The duo vowed to stay friends -- and have actually remained close through the years.

“He’s one of my best friends, and we work really well together and we stay in touch,” Avril said on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show in 2010. “I think we’re very lucky. We’ve been friends for a really long time and we always will be family. We have a connection. Things are good. I'm really grateful for that.”

Katy Perry was 25 when she tied the knot with her ex Russell Brand in 2010. Unfortunately, they split just 14 months later when he broke up with her via text message, moments before she was set to take the stage for a concert. Reflecting on the experience, she says the relationship was like a “tornado.”

“It was the first kind of breaking of my idealistic mind. I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once,” she said on 60 Minutes Australia, adding, “I’ve always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges and I know that inherently that okay, it’s going to take a lot of work but we’re going to get somewhere great.”

Miley Cyrus first met Liam Hemworth on the set of “The Last Song” when she was just a teenager. The pair went on to date on-and-off for almost a decade, finally tying the knot in December 2018 when she was 26. They split less than a year later, before Miley even turned 27. Looking back, Miley says the decision to marry really stemmed from the trauma they faced after their home in Malibu burned down.

“We were together since 16. Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged -- I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu…I had so much and it was all gone…And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire,” Miley said on the “The Howard Stern Show,” adding, “I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

When Sophia Bush was 22-years-old, she married her “One Tree Hill” co-star Chad Michael Murray. Just five months later, the pair called it quits and filed for divorce. Although their marriage ended almost two decades ago, Sophia has often been asked about what went wrong. In an extremely candid interview in 2018, she revealed that she really didn’t even want to marry Chad and was pressured by the show’s executives

“Everybody’s been 22 and stupid…It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do,” she said on Radio Andy, later adding, “How do you let everybody down? What's the fight? When you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time. And 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don't, because our days start on time.”

Scarlett Johansson was 23 when she tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds -- a relationship that many fans don’t even know about. Their marriage was short lived and just a year later, they filed for divorce. Reflecting on her romance with Ryan, Scarlett says she didn’t truly understand marriage at the time.

“I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old. I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way. It’s a different part of my life now,” Scarlett told Vanity Fair in 2019.

Solange Knowles was only 17 when she married her high school sweetheart Daniel Smith. They pair went on to welcome a son by the time they were 19, they had called it quits. Solange says the whole experience gave her a lot of perspective on life.

“Just going through a marriage and a divorce-which I essentially did by 21-will give you an insane amount of perspective on life,” she told Essence a few years later. “Everyone talks about how, in your 30s, all of these growing pains transition into wisdom and you feel more self-assured and confident, but I think I had a bit of a jump-start on that at 27.”

When Angelina Jolie was 21, she married her “Hackers” co-star Johnny Lee Miller. By the time she was 24, they had gone their separate ways and filed for divorce. Looking back, Angelina says she felt as though she had lost herself in the marriage.

“You’re suddenly somebody's wife. And you're like, ‘Oh, I’m half of a couple now. I’ve lost me.’ We went on some morning show, and they threw rice on us and they gave us toasters. I was thinking, ‘I need to get myself back,’” Angelina said.

When Alexa PenaVega was 22 years old, she tied the knot with producer Sean Covel. Their marriage didn’t last long though because in 2012, the couple separated. They filed for divorce that year, when Alexa was just 23.

“I’ve been through a marriage and I’m still very fond of my ex-husband, but if I’ve learned anything it’s that relationships are about compromise. But there are compromises like where you want to eat, what color you want to paint the wall…but not who you are as a person. Never compromise yourself,” she told People years later.

Kim Kardashian and music producer Damon Thomas said “I do” in 2000 when she was just 19. Unfortunately, they filed for divorce a few years later in 2003. In divorce paperwork acquired by The Daily Mail, Kim said Damon was both physically and mentally abusive. Many years later, Kim also admitted to being on drugs when she got married to Damon in Las Vegas.

“I got married on ecstasy. I did ecstasy once, and I got married," Kim revealed on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Macaulay Culkin and his ex-wife Rachel Miner first met when they were students at New York’s Professional Children’s School. The couple went on to tie the knot when they were both 17 in June 1998. The marriage lasted just two years and by the time Macaulay was 19, the pair had called it quits.