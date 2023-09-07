Miley Cyrus Shares Moment She Knew Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Was 'No Longer Going to Work'

Getty

"So, Glastonbury was in June... the day of the show was the day I decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship."

When you know you know.

In a new clip from Miley Cyrus' "Used to Be Young" TikTok series, the superstar shared the moment she knew her marriage to Liam Hemsworth was "no longer going to work."

In the TikTok video posted on Wednesday, the "Flowers" singer explained that it was at Glastonbury music festival in June 2019 that she made the revelation.

"So, Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to be married just really came from -- of course a place of love first, 'cause we'd been together for 10 years -- but from a place of trauma, and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could," Cyrus shared.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The 30-year-old musician continued, "The day of the show was the day I decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship."

"So, that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first," she added. "And I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that to not be the case, that the human comes first."

The couple's relationship saw its fair share of ups and downs, including the 2018 Woolsey Fires that destroyed their home in Malibu. Cyrus touched on the tragedy in a previous clip from the series, calling their former home "magic."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"That house had so much magic to it," Cyrus, who was filming a Black Mirror episode in South Africa when the blaze occurred, said. "It ended up really changing my life." The couple would go on to get married one month after the fires, but the marriage was short-lived, with the pair calling it quits a little over a year later.

It wasn't for several months after Cyrus' Glastonbury performance that Hemsworth, 33, filed for divorce from the singer. The two eventually reached an official settlement in early 2020.

Cyrus also shared some of the happier times in their relationship, including the sweet moment they met while filming 2010's The Last Song.