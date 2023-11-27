Special Forces Stars Reveal How It Really Felt to Watch Show Back After Finale Results (Exclusive)

FOX

Find out how new besties Tyler Cameron, JoJo Siwa and Nick Viall fared on the show, why the Bachelor boys say it's the project they're "most proud" of and how they all treated themselves immediately after filming wrapped.

On tonight's season finale of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, five recruits entered the final stage of selection ... but only three of them were able to complete the brutal task at hand.

Tyler Cameron, Nick Viall, JoJo Siwa, Erin Jackson and Tom Sandoval all made it through a week of grueling training exercises before, as part of one of the challenges, they were captured by enemy hunters. Tonight's finale saw the group go through 12 hours of military-grade interrogation, with both Siwa and Sandoval failing to make it to the last stage.

Siwa quit, while Sandoval was eliminated for failing to "create empathy" from his captors during interrogation; both of them were praised for how far they made it. In the end, of the 16 recruits who started the show, only Cameron, Viall and Jackson made it through.

TooFab spoke with the two Bachelor boys, as well as Siwa, before the finale aired -- where the three opened up about their unlikely friendship, how they celebrated after filming wrapped and how it felt to watch the season back. During our conversation, both Cameron and Viall made it clear being on Special Forces is something of which they're extremely proud.

What's the first thing you did after you were done filming? How did you decompress or treat yourself after a grueling experience?

Nick: We all went out into town. Filming, we always had to drive through town to wherever we're going. So we would see civilization, and we'd see people in lines for food. So we went out and pigged out. We had a slice of pizza, then we got ribs, we tried to get some steak. We ate as much as we possibly could.

Tyler: I was trying to find the bar. I was like, it's time to celebrate! I was ready to hit the town.

For you JoJo, you self-eliminate right before the final stage. How was it for you right after?

JoJo: It was like four in the morning when I left. I left and my friends were in New Zealand with me and I hadn't seen them in 7-8 days and so it was 4:00am and I just started banging on their hotel room door as soon as I got back. They turned on the lights and got up and I saw them coming to the door and they didn't realize it was me, because they didn't know when I'd be coming back, they didn't know anything.

I just sat in their room with them for an hour, hugged them, sat there and stared into space and told some stories. I called my mom, she was the first person that I called, then I called some friends. Then that night, I told my friends, 'Take me out, take me everywhere, take me to every restaurant, take me to Starbucks.' In the car rides, I would always tell the driver, 'I will pay you double, whatever you're getting paid for the day, to take me to Starbucks. We'll even take some for the DS, they'll be happy about it.' They never fell for it though.

Nick: I've never wanted McDonald's so much. I don't even eat McDonald's, but for some reason, we'd drive past and I'd be like, 'A Big Mac seems so good!'

How long was it until you found out these two made it through?

JoJo: I think when I left I knew everyone was gonna finish. I didn't know what was gonna happen with Tom and then I got word he was going back to the hotel. Right after I left, I had to go to a therapy session and doctor appointment, to make sure that I was okay. And so then I found out Tom had previously gone and I knew those three were left -- these two plus Erin -- and I was like, they're finishing. I just knew they were finishing. I don't think I found out until I saw you all later, when I saw you all at the restaurant.

Nick: We ran into JoJo in town, it was great to see her.

What we love about the finale is the differences in physicality, ages ... what were your first impressions of each other and was there anyone you were surprised made it as far as they did?

Tyler: I think when you're living in it, you see somebody start to crumble a little bit and they start making excuses for why they gotta go and you see them deteriorate like that [snaps fingers]. And it happened to Nick day five and Nick was down and out. I was like, there's no way he's getting through this. We all kind of huddled around Nick, we all tried to give him some love and Nick just kept finding a way and finding a way and caught a second wind, day 7-6, and it was amazing to see. You would see people kind of crumble, but Nick's really the one person you saw crumble and then built it back up, which was amazing to see.

How much did the bond between you three help?

Nick: It definitely helped. It got to a point -- and I think [Danny Amendola] from Season 1 kind of mentioned this -- but you get to a point where you're finishing for each other. You're pushing each other and it's like, I don't want to let other people down. If I can make it, it gives other people a reason to say I can keep going and these two really helped me get through it. JoJo always had her spirits high, Tyler's a monster, so I just kept trying to fight and I couldn't have done it without them.

Why do you think you three did get as close as you did. JoJo was saying she's ready to have Tyler as a best man at her wedding some day.

JoJo: These are my best men right here! It's interesting, I feel like while we were there we did bond. But I don't think our bond got as strong until after. I remember moments with you guys there feeling like you two were older brothers. I knew if I needed a hug, I could go to either of you. I know if I needed someone to just like look at [for reassurance], I could go to you two, you felt like comfort people.

Nick: I even mentioned this to JoJo when we were on base. She reminded me -- I have a lot of siblings -- and she reminded me of my younger sister. Tyler and I come from Bachelor Nation and I think we were more acquaintances at that point. I have a lot of respect for Tyler and you realize when you're in these surroundings, it's easy to find things you have in common. I really respected Tyler's ability to push himself and that really helped motivate me. They're good people and I really respected how they approach things and that carried into real life. It's nice to be able to count on good people.

Tyler: I think once you got through that tough patch, we were like the ones that were always about positive reinforcement around everybody and I think we kind of all took to each other by doing that and I think that helped grow the camaraderie, our friendships, all that. So, us sticking together and really leaning on each other and being positive for everyone around us, I think was what brought us together.

Watching the show back, what has maybe stuck out as one of the more surprising things to see or maybe something you remembered happening differently than you're seeing on TV?

JoJo: What I enjoy watching is the DS talking about us. I like seeing them in their little meetings, being like 'Number three didn't show up today,' and I'm like, 'I f--king passed, what more did you want from me?!' 'Number 3 was messing around over there,' Yeah, I was keeping everyone happy, I'm doing my job, man!

Nick: They're like, 'He looks worried.' Yeah, you're lowering me into a lake. I totally agree, that's one part we didn't ever get to see, they'd always be huddling. It's weird, watching it back I almost have to watch it twice. The first time I watch it, we live such an intense experience, they clearly can't show everything, but sometimes you wish you could see it differently or we remember it so vividly, so it's a little bit of understanding that it's a TV show and wishing we could see more of those intimate moments. The downtime, the Jeep rides, where a lot of the bonding happened, it would be nice if we could see that, but I think we kinda get it.

Tyler: I think this is the first project that I'm very, very proud of. This is something hopefully I can show my kids some day, like, 'This is something we all went through. Look at Auntie JoJo and Uncle Nick, look what they're doing, this is them back in the day.' It's such an amazing experience and it's so fun to re-live it. It brings back things I totally forgot about because you kind of black out some things because you're so locked in and trying to get by.

Nick: Everything Tyler said. There's a lot of things where I'm like, 'I don't remember saying that.' Of all the things I've done on TV, this is by far the thing I'm most proud of and most rewarding. It's been great.