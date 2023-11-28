Lili Reinhart Publicly Responds to Painfully Awkward Sugar Daddy Offers from Her DMs

Getty

Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart took some time over the holiday weekend to look at some of her DMs, which included offers to buy her used socks or just "daddy" offering to "spoil" her financially for "attention and advice."

The creep factor was ratcheted up to 11

"I thought it would be fun to go on here and answer a couple fan DMs," the actress said at the top of her TikTok video before subverting expectations by immediately sharing a DM from someone asking her how she'd spend $3000 if it was sent to her.

To this first one, she again remained completely stoic and serious with her dry delivery, answering that she'd most realistically use such a cash influx to shop. "I've been on the hunt for jeans and denim lately," she said with a small laugh.

From there, though, things immediately got even weirder as the next message came from someone who opened with the line, "I'm sorry if this offends you," which is never a good start.

The message went on to read, "Would you let daddy spoil you with $5000 weekly no sending of nudes picture's [sic] nor sextexting just attention and advice."

Again, Reinhart pretended that this wasn't a weird request at all, answering seriously, "It depends on what kind of advice you're looking for, but you can message me back and let me know. You can ask me questions and I'll try to give you the best advice that I can."

The third message she shared was someone asking how much she would charge for her used socks. "Please I'll give you like $200 ik you don't need the money but do it just for the fun of it."

Ultimately, though, Reinhart determined that this "seems like a really low offer, considering-- just, considering."

She then signed off as if this had been a completely normal fan Q&A, encouraging her fans to keep sending her questions with a promise to try and answer as many as she can.

While it exposes the ugly underbelly of what women must endure just to exist online, it was also a pretty hilarious way to call out this practice, and some of the individuals who are doing it.

The whole exchange was too much for her followers on the platform, who were cracking up in the comments section. One fan suggested, "20k at least for the socks like," which prompted a response from Reinhart, who wrote, "I'll entertain serious offers."

"yess queen know your worth," replied the fan, while another noticed that the original messenger had waited two weeks before following up again: "LOL the used sock guy still trying to broker a deal two weeks after the first try 😂❤️"

"This quiet comedy is perfection," commented one follower, while still another joked, "that’s so sweet of you to answer fan mail. not many celebs do this anymore. 🥺"