Penelope Roasts Kourtney's Pregnancy Fashion, While Saint Takes After North with Brutal Hot Take

FX / Instagram

The Kardashian kids continue to be their parents' harshest critics.

They said kids say the darndest things -- but the children in the Kardashian family take the saying to a whole new level.

Penelope, for one, told her then-pregnant mom that she wasn't a fan of her maternity fashion, sharing that she didn't like Kourtney showing her bare baby bump.

During the episode, the Poosh founder -- who was pregnant with her and Travis Barker's baby boy Rocky -- donned a track jacket that was zipped only halfway, revealing her growing belly.

"Mom, please," Penelope said, to which Khloe Kardashian explained, "She doesn't like that your belly is out."

"You're so braggy with your stomach," P added.

Kourtney then joked to her daughter, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, "Oh, you want me to zip it up? It's for you, P."

Travis chimed in, asking Penelope if it's "too much," to which the 11-year-old replied, "No, she just shows it every single morning."

Meanwhile, also on the episode, Kim's son Saint shared his thoughts on his mom's creepy hair and makeup look for the American Horror Story: Delicate photoshoot.

While speaking to Saint on FaceTime, Kim asked her 7-year-old -- whom she shares with ex Kanye West -- for his opinion.

"How do you think I look, Saint?" she asked Saint, who simply replied, "Bad."

"Bad? OK," Kim responded, reacting to her son's one-word reply.

However, the reality star's daughter, North West, continues to be the queen of throwing shade. In last week's episode, Kim was roasted by her eldest child, with the 9-year-old criticizing her mom's Met Gala look ... in front of the designer.

While in NYC, Kim met up with Daniel Roseberry, who designed her pearl, Schiaparelli gown for the red carpet. And North made little effort to hide her candid opinions of her mom's dress.

"It could be just a little bit better," North said, almost immediately. "There's way too much gaps in the pearls. It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped. The pearls look fake."

"It's looking, like, beachy," she continued, "It's like the diamonds ruin it."

In a confessional, Kim admitted her daughter can be "critical," as Roseberry exclaimed, "This is my worst nightmare come to life."