Suzanne Somers' Husband Explains Why She Was Laid to Rest in Timberland Boots

Getty

The late actress' husband, Alan Hamel, shared that while Somers had "every Manolo Blahnik ever made" there was a very personal reason for wearing the boots "for her final trip."

Suzanne Somers' husband made sure his wife was wearing some very special footwear when she was laid to rest.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Alan Hamel -- who was married to Somers from 1977 until her passing in October -- revealed why Somers was buried wearing a pair of Timberland boots.

"Suzanne never really had boots designed for hiking on the rocks, so I ordered the Timberland boots," said Hamel, 87. "[I] made my gift personal by drawing on them in a few words that represented our life to some degree and made them very personal to Suzanne."

According to photos shared to PEOPLE, the words include "we are one," "in love forever" and -- in tribute to their sex life -- "twice a day."

While the TV host shared that Somers had "every Manolo Blahnik ever made," he said it would "have been predictable but not very personal" if she wore the designer heels "for her final trip."

"Every time she put on the Timberlands, she said, 'I am wearing you, and my boots will keep me safe,'" he recalled.

Hamel said he and Somers had an "early morning routine" for decades, in which the actress would wear a pair of Timberland boots.

"[Our routine] always included hiking to the top of one of the mountains, where there was a creek and a large flat rock in the middle of the creek," Hamel recalled. "By the time we got there, which was about a two-hour hike, the rock had been warmed by the morning sun. We would have our lunch on the rock and then take a one-hour nap on the rock and then hike back down and go to work."

Somers died in October at the age of 76 following a decades-long battle with cancer. According to the announcement made via her official Instagram account, Somers was surrounded by her family, who had gathered ahead of her 77th birthday on October 16, when she passed away peacefully at home.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family," the announcement read.

The statement continued, "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

Last week, the Three's Company star's loved ones gathered together to "celebrate Suzanne’s incredible life" at Stone Eagle Club in Palm Desert, according to PEOPLE.

"Suzanne loved cocktail parties and we threw her a great one at Stone Eagle Club in Palm Desert," Hamel told the outlet of the party, which was themed "Tequila & Tributes."

There will a second memorial for Somers later this week, per PEOPLE.