Halle Berry Reveals She Had a 'Rocky Start' with Angelina Jolie on New Film

Getty

Halle Berry is opening up about her working with Angelina Jolie as they prepare to shoot their upcoming film, Maude v Maude.

During a conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival, per Variety, the actress revealed she and Jolie had a "rough start" to their relationship, and shared how changed course and ultimately "bonded."

"We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together," Berry said, sharing that she's "thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view. She is formidable."

While the Oscar winner didn't reveal details behind why she and Jolie apparently had a rough beginning to their relationship, she teased that it's a "good one."

Fortunately, Berry said she and Jolie later found common ground and "bonded" over their love lives.

"We've been talking a lot about divorces and exes," she shared. "We bonded, let's say that."

Speaking of exes, Berry, 57, has been married -- and divorced -- three times. Her first marriage was to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997. Berry tied the knot with singer Eric Benet in 2001, before they separated in 2003. Their divorce was finalized in 2005.

After a relationship with model Gabriel Aubry, and a subsequent nasty custody battle with their daughter, Nahla, Berry moved on with French actor Oliver Martinez, whom she married in 2013. The former couple welcomed a son, Maceo, and announced their separation in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Berry has been in a relationship with musician Van Hunt since 2020.

Jolie, meanwhile, has also been married and divorced multiple times. The actress' first time down the aisle was short-lived. Jolie and actor Jonny Le Miller tied the knot in 1996 when she was only 21, before she and her Hackers costar split the following year.

Jolie went on to marry Billy Bob Thornton in 2000. The former couple split two years later and their divorce was finalized in 2003. The Maleficient star later entered what would be a 12-year relationship with Brad Pitt. The two -- who share six kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, -- tied the knot in 2014, but split two years later in 2016. Although they were declared legally single in 2019, their nasty divorce is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, during Berry's appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, she described Maude v Maude as a combination of Mr & Mrs. Smith -- which, of course, starred Jolie -- and Mission: Impossible, but also features comedic elements. In addition to sharing the screen in Maude v Maude together, Berry and Jolie will also co-produce the film together.

Berry said fans can expect her and her costar to face off "physically and intellectually,"

According to Variety, during her trip to the film festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Berry also was on the lookout for possible shooting locations for Maude v Maude.