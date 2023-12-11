Twitch Star, YouTube Boyfriend Respond to Trolls Saying They 'Had It Coming' After Terrifying Shooting

X

"A lot of you are very sick in the head for trying to justify anyway in which I deserved this," said Holle Peno, as both she and boyfriend Hunter Avallone defend their relationship after her ex allegedly shot her before taking his own life.

While Twitch star Holle Peno and her YouTuber boyfriend Hunter Avallone have been met with an outpouring of love and support following a horrific shooting incident involving her ex, the pair have also been subjected to serious trolling and hate on X in the days since.

On Friday, Peno's ex-boyfriend -- referred to only as Conrad by both her and Hunter -- allegedly showed up to Avallone's apartment and held them both at gunpoint with a shotgun, before shooting at Holle. The two were able to run and hide -- recording their terror as it unfolded -- before he killed himself during a standoff with police.

After Avallone posted video of the incident to X, in which the pair cowered in fear before hearing the confrontation between Conrad and police and the self-inflicted gunshot which reportedly claimed his life, it didn't take long for the trolling and criticism to start hitting the replies. Peno was also met with a similar response after she posted about the terrifying altercation to her page, with many basically saying their behavior and relationship were responsible for the violence from her ex.

WARNING: GRAPHIC— I'm still trying to process this and I'm most likely in shock as I write this. But only a few hours ago, Holle's ex boyfriend Conrad showed up at my apartment building with a shotgun. He shot through my building door, injuring Holle's leg in the process. I… pic.twitter.com/B1G0Vq9zoh — HUNTER AVALLONE (@HunterAA6) December 8, 2023 @HunterAA6

At one point, Peno was asked why there was so much "hate" flying at Hunter following the traumatic event, with Holle saying "because he is a political streamer." Avallone, it should be noted, initially rose to prominence on YouTube and Twitch thanks to his right-wing beliefs, before denouncing them and becoming more progressive over time.

One supporter guessed he had "a lot of anonymous haters online who are going to use this in the most heinous ways to try to take swipes at him & sadly [Peno will] just be a tool for them to try to get to him."

"Regardless of them, their interactions are helping it reach the right people, I hope this raises awareness for DV survivors everywhere," Peno said in response.

Some questioned their version of events, with one saying there was "obviously another side to the story that [you're] not getting from her."

"He shot himself in the head, I unfortunately had to see the aftermath of someone shooting themselves in the head with a shotgun to get to the ambulance. It took hazmat people 10 hours to clean it all up. Please stop trying to blame me for this," Peno responded to that comment.

Prior to the shooting, both Avallone and Peno claimed on X they discovered Conrad was secretly tracking her with AirTags, before some on the platform accused him of "antagonizing" her ex and baiting him with pins "to come do something." One said that while they weren't "excusing Conrad's actions," they also believed "Hunter was in no way innocent in this situation" and "an altercation of some sort was bound to happen."

"Hunter never antagonize him, and we deactivated the airtags right away," she said. "He was tracking my location through my Google account. There was no way we could have known."

Another user said the two "shouldn't have instigated and provoked your mentally ill ex of 11 years with your new boy toy," before Peno said he would have "done this to anyone who helped me get away from him." She claimed he also threatened her sister and friends who supported her throughout their allegedly emotionally abusive relationship, but that wasn't enough for the troll -- who said the couple's posts before the shooting were a "classic 'f--k around and find out'" situation.

"I hope you gain some empathy in your life time. Not everyone is lying or disingenuous. That is a very sad way to not only live, but to treat other people," Peno told them.

I have to keep reminding myself that I have to get through this, if not for me, for all of you. It's hard. pic.twitter.com/uqNu1MZ0Zh — 🔔Jolle🔔 (@hollepeno) December 10, 2023 @hollepeno

She was also branded "kinda heartless" for moving on with Avallone shortly after splitting from her boyfriend of 11 years. In response, Peno said she tried to leave her ex for years, but stayed "because he would threaten to kill himself every time."

Many on X also pointed to a photo Peno shared to the platform on the same day of the shooting (above left), in which she and Avallone shared an embrace and she captioned, "Feeling cozy and safe."

"I found out my ex is tracking me, lets taunt him with a photo of us together," wrote another troll, who said the two were together "for attention" and "just didn't think crazy ex was gonna pull up with a gun."

"Imagine this is what you think ... Conrad was messaging me apologizing for the airtags. He told me he was happy to see me being happy in that picture," claimed Peno. To another person who reposted the photo and said, "This ... may have been it," Holle responded, "Yeah, this was the reason he SHOT ME.... He knew I was moving on, he had no right."

Someone else said that by sharing the photo they were "trying to gaslight Conrad" and the two "got what you wanted" -- with Peno replying, " You are a terrible person."

Hunter responded to accusations of "taunting" the shooter as well, sarcastically saying, "S--t talking an abusive monster means I had an attempt at taking my life coming." To someone else, he replied, "This guy thinks getting into a fight with someone over the phone justifies them trying to shoot you with a f--king shotgun."

Others questioned whether she was even shot, with Holle clarifying her ex shot at a glass door between them and she was hit by both glass and ricochet. She explained Conrad "wasn't trying to shoot me" and actually only wanted to hit Avallone, but she was "standing in the way."

Peno also responded to a number of trolls suggesting she cheated on Conrad with her new boyfriend, with one boldly asking for proof of their dating timeline. She was adamant she never cheated on him -- and said that even if she did, "that still wouldn't have justified what he did." She added, "A lot of you are very sick in the head for trying to justify anyway in which I deserved this."

As others began to pile on Avallone for his demeanor during the video -- accusing him of hiding behind her and criticizing his decision to record in the moment -- Peno also had his back.

"Hunter saved my life by even helping me escape the toxic environment I was in," she responded. "We were barricaded on the back porch while he tried to break down the front door. Recording actually made us feel safe, in a time where we felt powerless. Like we had some sort of control."

Hunter defended himself too, saying Peno "willing stood by the door to watch the front door," while he kept an eye on the other side. "If I had told you I was in a shooting would y'all believe me? No," he continued, "The video provides vital evidence as well as proof. All in all, f--k you for unironically trying to clown on me for being in a f--king shooting."

As for why he also shared the video to X, he said, "Because it was traumatic and I want people to know what the f--k is going on. Plus, I was on the phone with the cops at the same time the video was recorded and it’s good evidence to show police."

Many also criticized him for calling authorities for help, believing he supported defunding the police.

"I’m actively against that slogan and am in favor of police reform not police defunding," he clarified. "Not to mention I'm expressly not anti police. I'm even against the liberal slogans like 'defund the police.'"

When someone else suggested the two were instrumental in "getting a mentally ill man killed," he also hit back, "We got him killed? He definitely didn't play a role when he started shooting up my building. Nope, this is definitely our fault. I sincerely hope you get in an accident in which your thumbs are permanently paralyzed so you can't post more dumb s--t."

In a statement to the Daily Mail, the Martinsburg Police Department confirmed "an unidentified male arrived at the location armed with a shotgun. The individual discharged the firearm through the exterior door of the building, striking a female victim."