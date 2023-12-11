Jennifer Aniston Recalls Texting with Matthew Perry on Day He Died: 'He Wasn't Struggling'

Getty

"I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit," Aniston said as she and Reese Witherspoon reflected on the Friend star's death.

Jennifer Aniston opened up about the loss of her Friends costar Matthew Perry in her first interview since his death.

Speaking alongside Reese Witherspoon, her costar on The Morning Show and her on-camera sister on the classic sitcom, for Variety, Aniston was asked how she hoped he would be remembered.

"As he said he'd love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that's all I know," she shared. "I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy."

"I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit," she continued. "He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

She went on to say the many tributes from friends, fans, reporters and fellow celebrities was "so beautiful" to see, telling the outlet she hopes he "can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was."

Aniston also praised Perry's work on Friends, saying his way of speaking as Chandler Bing "created a whole different world" -- and adding, "We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy."

Witherspoon also noted how "important" it was for everyone to know how happy he was at the time of his death, before sharing what it was like to witness the bond between them.

"It's incredible what was born of those friendships, and how you guys have always taken care of each other for years and years. It's really beautiful and set standards for our business, as well, with the way you respected each other. I feel lucky that I got to be on that show and I walked in like Alice in Wonderland, watching the most popular cast do this whole thing," she shared. "I remember going home and going, oh, they're in another league. They're on another planet on comedy levels that I've never seen my entire life, pivoting on a dime and working on each other's energy and it was extraordinary."

On October 28, Perry passed away at the age of 54 after an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home.