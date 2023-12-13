Charlie Sheen Claims Ex Brooke Mueller Is 'Not in the Picture' Right Now for Twin Boys

Getty

The Two and a Half Men alum says he's basically raising his sons, now 14, as a single dad, before opening up about twins Max and Bob.

Charlie Sheen is opening up about his life as a father two twin boys.

In a new interview with People, the Two and a Half Men alum revealed that he takes care of the 14-year-olds almost full time, telling the outlet that his ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, isn't really "in the picture" at the moment.

"I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," Sheen said of his sons, Max and Bob. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."

He added, "They're really cool, really smart, and really funny." Mueller declined comment to the publication.

Sheen and Mueller married in May 2008, welcoming their boys a year later before ultimately divorcing in May 2011.

Their relationship was a rocky one, with the pair engaging in a bit of a legal battle over their boys. In March 2011, police even removed the twins from Sheen's home after Mueller obtained a restraining order against the actor.

Two years later, officials from the Department of Children and Family Services then removed the children, then four years old, from Mueller's care, on suspicion of drug use after completing a rehab program.

The boys were initially placed in the care of Sheen's previous wife, Denise Richards, and later transferred to the care of Mueller's brother, Scott, before going back to Mueller in 2014, but after she entered another rehab program in 2019, custody of the boys was transferred to Mueller's parents.

It appears now that Max and Bob are in Sheen's care, with the actor battling the affliction that impacts many teen's today: too much screen time.

"You know, the time spent worshipping their devices..." Sheen quipped. "Although on the flip side, when they're doing that it gives me a little time to not be dragging them all over the city. But I also feel like the screens detract them from having other opportunities to expand their minds in other areas."

Still, he's endlessly proud of the pair, noting that Bob is already following in his famous family's footsteps, winning a horror movie directing competition when he was 8, while Max, meanwhile, plays guitar.

Sheen, who in addition to the boys, is dad to daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, and Cassandra Jade Estevez, 38, also touched on the unwavering support he's received from his father, Martin Sheen, and brother, Emilio Estevez, over the years, amid his own addiction to drugs and alcohol.

"The only times we were ever estranged was by my doing," he told the outlet.