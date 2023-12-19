Christine Brown's Husband David Was Aware of Sister Wives, Thought Kody Brown a 'Dumba--'

Instagram/TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown and David Wooley's October wedding is set for a two-part televised special next month.

With television viewing more fractured than ever, it's understandable that some people still might now know some of the most famous faces in reality TV. But that wasn't the case with Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her new husband David Woolley.

Christine waited until their second date to decide to come clean about her reality TV fame, but it turns out he already knew. "David didn't live under a rock," she told People in an interview published Monday.

He also had some strong opinions of his own, as it turns out. Fans got their first chance to meet David during the latest Sister Wives: One on One special this past weekend. The couple wed in October.

"He loves me and I feel so loved. With that comes a confidence that I can just be me," said Christine. "There's no strings attached. Nothing. I don't have to do anything to earn his love. It's just always there."

Christine's previous relationship, as one of multiple wives to Kody Brown on the popular and controversial TLC show, was anything but simple and straightforward like that. With a complex living and romantic situation, Christine struggled at times to know where she stood.

Kody married his first wife Meri in 1990, before Janelle joined the family with a spiritual marriage in 1993. Christine was next, spiritually marrying into the family in 1994, before Robyn did the same in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.

After more than 25 years together, Christine and Kody split in November 2021. It was nearly two years later that she and David made their relationship public on Valentine's Day 2022. They were engaged two months later.

According to Christine, David had his own strong opinion about the show. On that second date, she said she "blurted out everything" about the show, but he told her he already knew.

"He was like-- well, he said, "Kody's a dumba--.' So he knew of the show. But he would rather not be on the show, he'd rather just be in my life."

David shared that it was also this date that cemented his growing feelings for the reality star. Taking place on his birthday, the couple went to a play and there was something about watching Christine watch that play.

"I watched her be so animated by the play that I went, wow, she’s really passionate about life," said David. "That's when it clicked."

Kody was supportive of Christine's new relationship, too, calling David "a good match," and said he hopes "that she's very happy. I'm not judging him."

David also shared that his family took some convincing in the early days of their relationship, as they worried that perhaps he was being catfished by someone just pretending to be the Christine Brown from television.

Of course, it was the real deal and now he's also on television, though that experience didn't come with some nerves. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, David admitted he was "so nervous" about being on television, but "thrilled to tell everyone that I finally found my unicorn and how much I love her."

He's also not done with television, as the couple's October 7 nuptials in Moab, Utah were filmed and will be televised for a new two-part special beginning January 7 at 10pm ET on TLC. Will their story then continue on-camera?

For her part, Christine posted, "Being loved for being me is finally being accepted. David loves all my sides, because sometimes I'm brilliant, bad and a little mad."