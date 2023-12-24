Famous Families Who Celebrate Both Christmas and Hanukkah

Getty

This holiday season, some famous families had double the reason to celebrate! For those who practice both Catholic and Jewish traditions, they got the chance to celebrate Christmas as well as Hanukkah! Not only did they decorate the tree with ornaments and garland, but they also lit the menorah for each night of Hanukkah. And with Christmas and Hanukkah just a few weeks apart this year, the Chrismukkah celebrations lasted all season long.

Find out which famous families celebrated both holidays…

1. Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis was raised Jewish and her husband Ashton Kutcher is Christian, so they celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah with their two children. While Mila primarily celebrated Hanukkah while growing up, she says that when her family moved to America, they began taking part in Christmas traditions too.

"Coming to America is when you realize Christmas has a magical quality to it. In Russia, back in the day, it was a very religious holiday, so you don't celebrate Christmas if you're not Christian and if you're not at Mass. So I, being Jewish, was like, 'Christmas is not for you,'" Mila told Entertainment Tonight.

She continued, "We come to America and we're like, 'Christmas is so inclusive.' We literally bought a Christmas tree. So as far as tradition goes, my family's big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk. Whether it's Easter, which we've now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn't matter. It's all family time, but having kids, we're building up our own little versions of tradition."

2. Drew Barrymore & Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman may no longer be together, but they share both Christmas and Hanukkah with their children. Back when their daughters were young, Drew explained their plans to celebrate both holidays.

"This year, we'll celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah, because Will's Jewish so our daughters are half-Jewish. We're doing Elf on the Shelf and Mensch on a Bench!" Drew told Closer Weekly.

Since then, Drew has shared that she still keeps a menorah around during the holidays while also celebrating Christmas with her two girls.

3. Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

Lance Bass was raised in a family of Southern Baptists and while he is no longer a part of that church, he does celebrate Christmas. Meanwhile, his husband Michael Turchin is Jewish and celebrates Hanukkah. When they welcomed their two children, the family decided to celebrate "Chrismukkah."

"The great thing about my husband, is he knows how much of a Christmas freak I am and he lets me do whatever I want, which is very nice. I throw in some Jewish things throughout the Christmas decorations too, we do Chrismukkah here, so you're gonna see menorahs and all that type of stuff all over the place," Lance shared with Decider.

4. Eugene Levy & Deborah Divine

Since Eugene Levy is Jewish and his wife Deborah Divine is Christian, their household has always taken part in both Christmas and Hanukkah. Their son Eugene once opened up about their family's "Chrismukkah" traditions on social media.

"One half of me is celebrating Hanukkah, the other half is decorating a tree. My body is confused. #halfie #chrismukkah," Eugene joked on X.

5. Pink & Carey Hart

Pink and her husband Carey Hart celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah with their two children. Pink has often shared her Hanukkah traditions on social media, including the lighting of the menorah. And while Pink was raised Jewish, she says her family also celebrated both holidays when she was growing up.

"Best memory of Christmas as a kid," Pink wrote on Instagram. "Walking down the stairs with my brother, and seeing that Santa didn't skip our house. How lucky were we? We thought we were rich, 'cause we had our parents, pancakes and a couple of toys."

6. Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson

While Leslie Odom Jr. is Christian, his wife Nicolette Robinson is Jewish. Since her parents were also different religions, she grew up celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah. Now Leslie and Nicolette honor both holidays -- and they even recorded a Hanukkah duet together.

"My parents were always great at empowering me to be proud of who I am," she told Broadway Direct. "We celebrated Christian and Jewish holidays, and I got an understanding of both sides of my background. I feel really grateful for that."

7. Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas

Ginnifer Goodwin was raised Jewish and while she took some time away from the religion, she reconnected with her faith back in 2013. Despite not being Christian, Ginnifer and her husband, Josh Dallas, have always celebrated both Christmas and Hanukkah with their children. In fact, Josh says that Ginnifer absolutely loves decorating for Christmas.

"You know, the holidays start early in my house. Ginnifer Goodwin likes to set up that tree super early," Josh said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

8. Tamron Hall & Steven Greener

While Tamron Hall is a part of the Baptist Church, her husband Steven Greener is Jewish. While talking about their religious differences, Tamron shared that the couple are raising their son to take part in traditions from both of his parent's heritages -- meaning they take part in both Christmas and Hanukkah.

"[Steven] Jewish, so we had a bris here at the house," Tamron said of her son getting circumcised. "My mom nearly passed out. We had both grandparents on each side there, and he's going to Texas to have a Christening or a Confirmation at my mom's Southern Baptist church. We've just combined our life experience, and we want to teach him tradition."

9. Casey Wilson & David Caspe

Casey Wilson is completely obsessed with Christmas, but since her husband David Caspe is Jewish, there's even more to celebrate in their household. Back in 2014, Casey explained that the family celebrates a hybrid of both Christmas and Hanukkah.