Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Insists 'Was Definitely Not a One Night Stand'

In an Instagram comment, Maralee Nichols -- who birthed a child with Tristan Thompson while he was involved with Khloé Kardashian -- is setting the record straight about the nature of her involvement with him.

Tristan Thompson has never really said much about what kind of relationship he did or didn't have with Maralee Nichols while he was still involved with Khloé Kardashian, but she's getting tired of the speculation.

In a comment captured by Page Six that they reported had been deleted -- but we still see twice under the initial thread -- Nichols shot back at someone who said she was a "one night stand."

The initial comment thread start with a fan who wrote, "Tristen [sic] is a fool, if you were mine, at least 3 more kids with u." Nichols appeared to be responding to a user whose comment is no longer present.

"I was definitely not a one night stand," Nichols commented, along with several others who piled on this same user. "That's a false and defamatory statement you're making about me."

It all went down in the comments section of Nichols' post from last week where she looks absolutely stunning in a silvery gown.

The exchange, sparked a flurry of comments from her 257k followers both in that aforementioned thread, and in a whole slew of additional ones. In one, a fan asked how their two-year-old child, Theo, was doing. "Thriving," she replied.

Theo was born December 1, 2021, with Thompson initially denying paternity after Nichols sued for child support. A month later, he admitted the child was his, and apologized to Kardashian for cheating on her again.

According to E! News, Nichols was told by Thompson that he was "single and co-parenting" at the time they got together. "I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if It thought he was in a relationship,"s he told the outlet.

Thompson's involvement in Theo's life is unknown. Nichols celebrated their son's second birthday earlier this month on her Instagram Stories, per Page Six. Thompson did not publicly acknowledge it.

The drama with Thompson continued on recent episodes of The Kardashians as Kourtney had it out with him, wondering if he could relate to sociopaths or narcissists who feel little empathy for his actions.

In the conversation, Thompson said he dreamed of reuniting his family with Khloé and said he's "not proud" of the man he used to be, but is of the man he's "becoming."

"In our family, everyone can tend to normalize these behaviors of some of the men in our lives and I don't want to show my daughter that that's okay," Kourtney replied. "I think having forgiveness and having grace is right, but also having really clear boundaries is important."