Meghan McCain Blasts 'Crazy Old People' on The View Again, Details How Show Is 'Rigged'

Meghan McCain is still heated after a comment by Ana Navarro about people trading on their last names (which she assumed was about her), going on a long tirade about her old show and co-hosts on the latest episode of the Your Welcome podcast.

Two weeks after she's pretty sure she was alluded to on The View, Meghan McCain is blasting her former gig and co-workers, calling the show "rigged" and asking why she is "on their minds every day."

"I just didn't know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time," McCain lamented on the latest episode of the Your Welcome podcast with host Michael Malice.

"I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, like whole months without thinking about the show or anything," McCain continued. "And, apparently, I am just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic."

The last time The View was on McCain's mind was two weeks ago when she tweeted about it after the Thursday, December 14 show. In that episode, the panel was discussing Hunter Biden when Ana Navarro said he isn't the only person in Washington to "influence peddle on his last name," adding, "People sitting at this table did it."

After some pushback from co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, Navarro clarified, "I'm not talking about currently."

While she didn't name names, it's certainly a pretty straight path to suggest she was referring to McCain, who is famously the daughter of the late Senator John McCain. McCain certainly took it that way.

After the episode aired, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast her "former colleagues" for, as she put it, slandering her on a weekly basis. "it has been years - move on, I have," she wrote. The conservative commentator even threatened a libel lawsuit over the comment.

I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years - move on, I have.



I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American - I would never and have never “influenced peddled”… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 14, 2023 @MeghanMcCain

Two weeks later, McCain is clearly still upset, telling Malice, "I can't go like a week without something being said about me on the show."

"The thing about The View is that I didn't know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever," she continued. "That, for the rest of my life, I'm going to be bullied, and yelled at, and abused, and brought up for years."

"I haven't been on that show in years," she added. "I'm just trying to live my life." TooFab previously reached out to ABC and The View after McCain's initial social media post about this situation.

When Malice considered the possibility that perhaps the show has a malevolent intent to attempt to repeal the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote, McCain said she doesn't think so because "I honestly don't think that, just from working there, that they're that smart."

She went on to describe the show as "chaotic" and "disorganized," as well as suggesting that the show is "rigged." To explain what she meant, she broke down her experience with how the show's "Hot Topics" are selected.

According to McCain, the hosts are sent a list of possible topics and "whatever the majority chooses is the topic of the show." The problem, as McCain sees it, is that the majority of the panel is unabashedly liberal.

"Anything that makes Democrats look bad is never chosen," she said. "I had to go in every morning being like, 'Hey, whatever news story that makes Biden look bad is the number one news story of the day,' and there would be a fight over whether or not it should even be aired because the hosts didn't agree on it."

"And that was always a battle every day," she continued. "And there were some news stories that they just wouldn't cover because it made people look bad. It's under ABC News and I don't think that's totally ethical."

McCain quit The View in October 2021 after four years. During her run on the show, she famously came head-to-head with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, both of whom she would go on to call "mean."

Of her decision to leave the show at the time, McCain said in her 2022 memoir that she left The View because she found it "increasingly difficult" to be a voice for Republicans on the show during the Donald Trump administration, noting that it began to affect her self-esteem.

"It was as if I had become an avatar for everything they hated about the president," McCain wrote in Bad Republican.