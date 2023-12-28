Orphan Natalia Grace Responds to Adoptive Parents' Pubic Hair, Period Claims

ID

While they were told she was six, Natalia's adoptive parents said they were immediately suspicious about her age due to her alleged development; in new doc, Grace tells a very different story.

The Ukrainian orphan whose adoptive parents believed she was older than she claimed is hitting back at their claims she was too developed for her age.

Natalia Grace first made headlines after the family who adopted her changed her birthdate to make her substantially older, before placing her in her own apartment. Parents Michael and Kristine Barnett -- who didn't believe Natalia was actually a child and was instead a woman in her 20s out to kill them and their children -- were later arrested for neglect, but cleared of the charges.

In ID's new docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, Grace takes center stage and in the episodes TooFab has screened ahead of their premiere, responds to some of the wild allegations made by the Barnetts. Among those claims: the Barnetts saying they noticed Natalia had pubic hair almost immediately after adopting her.

According to her adoptive parents, Kristine was concerned after allegedly noticing Natalia had pubic hair while giving her a bath the day after she was adopted. Michael, however, said he did research and found it could develop as early as 8, leading them to consider her age off by just a couple years. They'd take that to the extreme later, however, when they had her re-aged by a good 15 years.

"The first night Kristine gave me a bath and she never mentioned anything to me about pubic hair or anything like that. I didn't know what that was," Natalia said in the new series. "I was 6, about to be 7, I didn't know. I don't know why they said what they've said."

"I don't remember Michael ever coming into the bathroom. I just remember Kristine helping me get dressed and getting ready to go to bed. I don't understand why the Barnetts would say I have public hair or anything like that," she continued. "I didn't start noticing any hair until I was like 7, almost 8. But that doesn't mean that I'm this big monster. I was still a kid. Some kids start early, that's what happens."

On the series, Natalia also reacted to Michael's claims she told him she was hiding periods -- with her adoptive father saying she once said she "wipes it up off the leg, eats it and licks it so nobody would ever find out."

"That's downright disgusting. That's crazy," exclaimed Natalia. "I'm gonna tell you what really happened."

"I was 7 years old and all of a sudden Kristine tried to convince me I was having my period. Kristine said, 'You started your period,' and she forced me to put the tampon in. And then I literally told her, 'I can't. I can't do it, it hurts,'" she claimed. "But Kristine kept telling me, 'You need to put it in.' She made me do it, but I couldn't. And she was mad, I remember that."

"So when I was able to take it out, there was blood on it, because of the fact that I'm 7 years old. She said, 'See, you had your period.' And I couldn't say anything about it. And it hurt so bad," she added, before breaking down in tears.

According to the docuseries, Natalia saw a doctor just a few weeks after the adoption who said they believed she was somewhere between 9 and 11 years old. In one episode, a dentist also looked at old X-rays taken of her mouth at the time and said she still had half of her baby teeth -- which would have put her in the 6-9 age range -- while new DNA testing also determined she was much younger than her re-aged birth certificate claimed.

In order to get Grace's age changed in the first place, the report of a family physician who felt she was a "con artist" was used -- and not the dental X-rays or other medical records. In a later episode of the series, Grace insinuates the physician said that in his report because he "was a family friend" who the Barnetts had known "for years."