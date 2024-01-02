Jen Shah Claps Back from Prison Over Heather Gay Saying She Gave Her Black Eye in RHOSLC Finale

Instagram/Bravo

Jen Shah was clearly tuned in for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season finale on Tuesday night from prison as she quickly weighed in emphatically after Heather Gay claimed she punched her in the eye.

It was a wild, bombshell-filled season finale for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and the shots kept coming even after the episode aired. One shot came all the way from Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas, where former cast member Jen Shah is serving six-and-a-half years.

The Real Housewives alum quickly jumped onto her Instagram Stories from the minimum security facility after the finale aired Tuesday night to shoot down one claim by Heather Gay -- who surprisingly changed her answer to one of last season's biggest questions.

While trying to explain why she and the women were reacting so strongly after a bombshell revelation destroyed one cast member's relationships with everyone -- you can get all of those hot deets here! -- Gay reversed course, now saying it was Shah who gave her that infamous black eye.

If you'll recall, Gay had previously denied Shah who gave her the shiner last season ... or at least she said she didn't know. She held firm then, even under a grilling by Andy Cohen during the reunion shows, claiming she was "blacked out" and didn't know what happened.

"There was an investigation that didn't find anything," Cohen added at the time, "and there was no additional footage, by the way, or else it would have been shown."

Bravo/Instagram

Shah is clapping back at both Gay's new claims that she was the cause of the black eye, as well as Cohen. "If I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it," she posted to her IG Stories.

Of course, producers and camera people would love to be able to capture every single moment with these reality stars, but that's obviously impossible. Nevertheless, Shah was adamant this moment would have been captured.

She went on to clap at the show itself, which she's been absent from this entire season. "It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of Season 4," she wrote.

Cohen was her next target, as she added, "Andy is still butt hurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye? Next story."

She punctuated her post with a graphic of herself blowing a kiss and then lips themselves.

Earlier this year, the reality star was given 78 months -- or about 6.5 years -- for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. Shah and assistant Stuart Smith were accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade. Many of the victims were elderly and working class.

As part of her sentencing, she was also ordered to forfeit $6,500,000, 30 luxury items, and 78 counterfeit luxury items, and to pay $6,645,251 in restitution.

In an update from prison this past July, Shah is acknowledging her wrongdoing. ""I took shortcuts and broke the law. I own and understand my actions created victims. I hurt people and I must reiterate that I blame no one but myself," she told The Messenger via email.

"I am committed to doing the work necessary to make my victims whole and prove worthy of a second chance," added the reality star. "I've learned to focus on what I can and cannot control. I can control my attitude and how I approach each day with a desire to improve."

