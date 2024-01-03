Brian Austin Green Praises 'Beast' Ian Ziering After Brutal Biker Attack in Broad Daylight

Instagram

Bikers can be seen in video footage from the attack beating on Ian Ziering's car with helmets while his 10-year-old daughter is inside and Ziering himself is outside engaged in a frightening "physical altercation" in broad daylight.

After his Beverly Hills, 90210 cast-mate Ian Ziering was involved in a frighteningly violent incident on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles in broad daylight, Brian Austin Green is weighing in with both praise and caution.

While Green had nothing but support for Ziering, he echoed LAPD sentiments that people who endure a similar encounter should stay in their vehicles and not attempt to engage their attackers.

In footage shared by TMZ, a group of bikers on motorized mini bikes were weaving through traffic and appeared to have impacted Ziering's car. What is certain is that he stepped out of his vehicle and was immediately assailed by multiple bikers in the brazen New Year's Eve attack.

The situation escalated almost immediately, with Ziering defending himself and seemingly giving better than he was getting until he gets ganged up on. All the while, his 10-year-old daughter Penna was terrified in the car as bikers bashed the windshield in with their helmets, as shown by additional TMZ footage.

Ziering spoke out about the attack on his Instagram, assuring fans that both he and his daughter are fine. He called for LA officials to do something about the "growing boldness of such groups," nothing the daylight attack underscores a problem with "hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient," Ziering added.

On Tuesday, his longtime pal Green weighed in on his Instagram Stories. "Hey so I didn't get a chance to get into this at all," he told his followers. "My boy Ian Ziering got into a fistfight on Hollywood Boulevard with like five dudes, and f--king like beat them, did it, did his thing."

"He's a monster. He's f--king incredibly fit, obviously," Green continued. "I would not suggest, to anyone, to fight people, especially not now in this climate. But, you know what? All turned out well. Z, I love you, brother, you're a beast, good on you."

In his response video, Ziering said, "I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety."

Green's response comes as the LAPD is reportedly closing in on the assailants. According to TMZ, authorities have plenty to work with as the attack was in the daylight, there are cameras all up and down that section of the street and there is plenty of cell phone footage.

The police are also saying this is not an isolated incident, per the outlet. They recommend that anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation call 911 from inside their vehicle, rather than getting out as Ziering did.