Whoopi Goldberg Gets Up From The View Table During Foot Fetish Discussion

ABC

"I don't care, because my feet are huge, and no one wants to touch them," Goldberg said when the topic of foot fetishes was broached.

Whoopi Goldberg wasn't too thrilled to be talking about feet during Tuesday's episode of The View.

The longtime moderator of the morning talk show walked away from table after growing frustrated by her cohosts' discussion of foot fetishes.

After summarizing a recent headline about a man whose wife didn't allow him to give her foot massages because he had a foot fetish, the ladies subsequently provided their takes -- some pretty wild -- leaving Goldberg sat mostly silent with her head in her hands.

"Excuse me for a second, keep talking" Goldberg said, right after Alyssa Farah Griffin said that a spouse should "entertain your partner's kink within reason."

"Whoopi has left the building," Griffin quipped as Goldberg walked past Joy Behar, pausing to jokingly give the comedian a death stare, dropping something off out of frame before returning to her seat.

'MY WIFE IS TURNED OFF BY MY FOOT FETISH': After a husband wrote in for advice, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/IqcOOkdNJF — The View (@TheView) January 9, 2024 @TheView

"You know, not to brag, but my feet have created foot fetishes out there, so I can't really respond to this because I feel that I'm responsible for the fetishes," Behar said as Goldberg returned to her seat.

And she's not wrong. Behar's feet made headlines in December, when comedian Matt Rogers revealed that he saw the 81-year-old riding an airplane barefoot in December. Prior to that, in September, Behar's feet were seen on air, after she famously got a foot massage from Matthew McConaughey live on the show.

Before cutting to commercial, Behar asked Goldberg what made her leave the table, and the answer was simple: she simply needed a minute.

"Because I was so enamored by what you were saying that I felt that I needed to take a breath so I could just get myself together so I could come back to the table. So, I just got up and walked away and got myself together," Goldberg replied.

"This is what my feet do to people," Behar joked.

"This is what this conversation does to people," the Oscar-winning actress shot back. "It makes them get up and move. I don't care, because my feet are huge, and no one wants to touch them."