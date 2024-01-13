Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Honor Lisa Marie Presley on First Anniversary of Her Death

Getty

"Not a day goes by where I don't think about and miss you," Priscilla wrote of her daughter, who died on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54.

On Friday, Priscilla and Riley took to social media to honor their daughter, and mother, respectively, who died on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54, after being rushed to the hospital following a cardiac episode.

Priscilla, 78, shared a touching message on X, formerly Twitter.

"Today is a very solemn day. It's been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don't think about and miss you," she wrote. "Rest in peace, Lisa."

"You are in the arms of your beloved father now," she added, referring to Elvis Presley. "Only that… gives me comfort. Mom❤️."

Meanwhile, Riley, 36, shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram. In the shot, below, a young Riley can be seen sitting in a booth with her mom at a restaurant.

The actress captioned the post with a red heart.

Lisa Marie died from a small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery.

Priscilla confirmed the news of her daughter's death at the time.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla announced.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," she said in a statement. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

In Lisa Marie's autopsy report, the coroner detailed various health complications leading up to the 54-year-old's demise. The official cause of death was listed as "sequelae of a small bowel obstruction," a result of bariatric surgery from several years before. The coroner noted that the obstruction (a strangulated small bowel) was caused by adhesions developed in the aftermath of weight-loss surgery.

In addition to Priscilla and Riley, Lisa Marie is survived by twin daughters, Harper and Finley. She had a son Benjamin, who died in 2020.

Earlier this week, Riley announced on Instagram that her mom's memoir, which is currently untitled, will be released in October 2024.

"I'm honored to help put my mother's book out for her," the Daisy Jones and the Six star captioned a throwback photo of herself and her mom. "Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse and you can pre order it now with the link in my bio. ❤️ Lisamariebook.com."