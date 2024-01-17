Sister Wives' Meri Brown Introduces World to 'Good Looking Guy I've Been Dating' After Kody Split

Instagram

"Dang all of you Sister Wives upgraded!" exclaimed one fan in the comments, after Meri shared some PDA pics with hew new beau.

Another Sister Wives star has moved on from ex Kody Brown.

On Tuesday, Meri Brown -- Kody's first wife -- introduced her followers to her new boyfriend, a man named Amos who she decided to reveal on her 53rd birthday.

"Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks!" she began in her post. "Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!" she continued, adding that her dong Zona "absolutely loves him."

"I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world," wrote Meri. "I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me."

"I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!" she concluded her post, along with the hashtags #WorthyUp #Morein2024 and #HappyBirthdayToMe.

Her comments were flooded with congratulatory messages from viewers, with the most liked one reading, "Dang all of you Sister Wives upgraded!"

"I've never been so happy for a TV stranger!" wrote another, while one fan wrote, "Omg I don’t even know you but I am so damn happy for you!!!"

Another added: "Should have dropped Kody a decade ago. Happiness looks much better on you!"

Kody and Meri married in 1990 but divorced in 2014 so Kody could legally marry Robyn. While they remained spiritually married, they drifted apart in recent years -- something made worse when, in 2015, Meri admitted to entering a catfishing relationship with someone she thought was a man but turned out to be a woman. Her marriage with Kody had been pretty platonic ever since, before he told her that anything romantic between them was "never going to happen."