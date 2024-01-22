Sister Wives Star Meri Brown's New Boyfriend Reveals He's Been Married Three Times

Instagram

Amos also called out one of Meri's "red flags, during an an appearance on the Sister Wives star's regular Fridays With Friends Instagram Live session.

Meri Brown's new boyfriend, Amos, is opening up to fans.

Not long after the Sister Wives star introduced her new man on social media last week, Amos made an appearance Meri's regular "Fridays With Friends" Instagram Live session, where he revealed that he's been married three times.

Meri's friend, Jen Sullivan, who quizzed Amos, asked Meri's boyfriend a series of questions, including whether or not he's related to the reality star's ex-husband, Kody Brown.

"I am not related to Kody in any way," Amos said, with Sullivan later uncovering through her questioning that both Amos and Meri have both had "one" bankruptcy, and that Amos has "three" ex-wives.

The news came as a surprise to both Sullivan and Meri, who replied, "What?!" upon hearing the news. "I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband. I beat you," quipped the reality star.

Sullivan also asked Amos what he thought about Meri's public persona and her long-running TLC series.

"Can you tell me if Meri being an ex-polygamist in the public eye on a television show raised any red flags?" she asked. "Yes, yes, it was a little," Amos admitted.

Meri shared that she revealed her background with Sister Wives and living in polygamy during their second conversation.

"I think it was the second time we talked," Meri recalled. "He was like, 'Yeah, I'm a really private person.' I'm like, 'Really?' He's like, 'Yeah. I'm not on social media. I'm a really private person. I don't let a lot of people into my life.' I'm like, 'Oh, so how private are you really?'"

The pair also shared a kiss on camera, with Meri recounting the early days of their still-fresh romance for fans.

"The first night that we went out, he hugged me, and honestly, it was the best hug. I just stood there and just let him keep hugging me. It was just a really very, very safe hug," the reality star said. "We're happy, and we like each other a lot, a lot."

Meri introduced Amos to the world in an Instagram post days prior, in honor of her 35th birthday, where she revealed that the pair first met in October.

"I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!" Meri wrote at the time. "I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!"

Prior to dating Amos, Meri was married to Kody, tying the the knot with the polygamist back in 1990, and becoming his first wife. Kody's marriage with Meri and his subsequent wives has since unraveled, with Christine and Janelle separating from Kody in recent years.

Meri confirmed that she "permanently terminated" her marriage to Kody at the beginning of 2023 after years of estrangement.