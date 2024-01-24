Blac Chyna Says She 'Fought' to Get 50/50 Custody of Both Her Kids

Getty

"I just want time with my kids. And by all means, if I'm going to have to go to court and fight for it, that's just what I'm going to do," Chyna shared.

Blac Chyna is opening up about her new familial arrangement.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Chyna, born Angela White, revealed that she now has joint custody of both her kids -- daughter Dream, 7, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King Cairo, 11, whom she shares with ex Tyga.

But it didn't come without a fight, with the model mom telling ET that her arrangement with Tyga was only just finalized last month.

"I fought my way through it. It's done," she shared.

Chyna continued, "I'm so excited. You have no idea. [It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."

She also shared how her new boyfriend, Derrick Milano, is getting along with her kids.

"Yeah, they definitely know Derrick, but sometimes just being in a relationship, a new relationship with a male, women they tend to cater more to the male, and that's just never my thing," Chyna said. "My kids are my kids, they came from me."

Chyna also noted that the rapper respects her time with her kids, telling ET he's there when he's asked to be, but is also happy give them quality time with just mom.

"I just want time with my kids. And by all means, if I'm going to have to go to court and fight for it, that's just what I'm going to do," Chyna shared. "And I'm really happy. I'm happy, the kids are happy, but most importantly, it's about the kids."

As far as the possibility of having more kids in the future, Chyna said she's not ruling it out -- especially with Milano, who she said "absolutely" wants children.

"I think I said something to Dream one time, like, 'Dream, would you want a little brother or sister?' And Dream was like, 'No,' " Chyna said, noting that Dream has also said yes before as well.

"She'll be like, 'Well, I would maybe want a little brother, that way he'll be really nice to me.'"

The news comes after Chyna opened up quite candidly about her co-parenting relationships with both Kardashian and Tyga -- accusing the latter, at one point of trying to keep son King for more days than they had initially agreed upon.

As for her relationship with Kardashian, Chyna told the outlet in a previous interview that time has been the biggest healer.