Why Adele Avoided London Subway for 20 Years

The singer revealed why she was "scared" to take public transportation for nearly two decades -- and how she confronted her fears last year.

Adele admitted she has not been on London's subway --- also known as "the Tube" --- in 20 years.

But her aversion to the metro system isn't due to her fame as "Adele, the 16-time Grammy Award winning artist,"but because she has been avoiding it due to her anxiety.

While speaking with the audience of her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last week, the "Easy on Me" singer, who was born and raised in the UK, revealed why she hasn't taken the tube ... and how she recently confronted her fears.

She shared that she refused to take London's public transport network after the 7/7 terrorist attacks in 2005 --- a series of suicide bombings which targeted underground trains and a bus, killing more than 50 people and injuring over 700. Three bombs exploded within fifty seconds of each other in what has been labeled as the worst terror attack in British history.

"I haven't really been on the Tube in England, not since I've been famous. It is since we had a terror attack there. I have been scared because I get claustrophobic," she explained.

But during the holidays last year, she said was forced to confront her fears in order to get to Mamma Mia! The Party at The O2, a party experience where you eat Greek food and later dance to ABBA classics.

"So it was Friday night and I had an appointment before so I had to get there in like 45 minutes and it's like a two hour drive really in traffic. So I had to get on the Tube," she told her audience.

"My appointment required me to be in full hair and make-up. So I very much looked like Adele the singer. I got on the tube and I had a mask on," she continued. "I did have lots of security guards with me in fairness and a few friends, but we were all very under the radar and I felt right at home."

Turns out, she felt a little too comfortable -- telling the audience, "You'll never guess what happened, but I fell asleep!"

The global superstar ended up loving the fact she confronted her fears on public transport, saying the experience brought her back to her youth.

"Anyways, I loved it and then I got to the O2 and I had to walk through thousands and thousands of people. People started recognizing me then, but I was f--king out of time," she said. "I wasn't even scared to be on the Tube. I loved it! It reminded me of my teenage years."

Adele is back playing the final shows of her Las Vegas residency, which will come to a close in June.