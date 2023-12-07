Adele Reveals Surprise Guest at Her Vegas Residency That Made Her Cry 'for a Week'

Getty

While Shania Twain shocked her and another concertgoer brought her to tears, there's one guest who had the singer practically sh--ting her pants

Adele has had some pretty special guests as her Las Vegas residency.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Adele opened up about the first two legs of Weekends with Adele, and the surprise audience member that had her crying for a week straight.

"I remember one of my first shows I did, Shania Twain came. Because she had a hat on, I walked straight past her and didn't recognize her until afterwards someone sent me a video. Then I saw her at the Grammys and we were talking about it. I've had lots of amazing people there," the "Easy on Me," singer shared.

But there's one that had her truly emotional: the doctor who delivered her now 11-year-old son, Angelo.

"I hadn't seen him, my doctor, since my son was four days old. It was the most surreal experience of my life. As all my friends are trying for babies, I realized how it's actually not as easy as everyone thinks to have a baby. I'd been thinking about it so much recently, I got his number the next day and I texted him," Adele, who previously said she wants to have a kid with boyfriend, Rich Paul, revealed, before getting emotional. "I never really understood how lucky you can be to have a baby. And I didn't understand the magnitude of him not only bringing my child safely into the world, but keeping me safe in it... It was so emotional."

The singer, who shares Angelo with ex-husband, Simon Konecki, said she had "no idea" the doctor was in the audience till she saw a sign his daughter was holding up for her to read.

"His daughter was next to him, and she had a sign. And you're not supposed to bring signs in, and people keep sneaking them in. That's my choice, because I'll read them while I'm singing and then I'll forget my words to my songs, so it's not because it's obstructing views," she explained of the touching moment, which took place during Halloween weekend. "So as I was walking around past the booths, I saw this girl, and I just looked at the sign, and nodded. And then I saw the name of who was her dad. And then I looked next to her and he was there. Oh, yeah, I cried for a week after this."

While Shania shocked her and her doctor brought her to tears, there's one guest who had the singer practically sh--ting her pants: Lady Gaga.

"I've spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard," she said of Gaga, who she said showed up to the show incognito. "I was like, 'The show's terrible. It's rubbish. I'm singing terribly. I'm not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.' I was judging myself. And she's not like that. But she made me really, really nervous."

"I don't get told who's coming. I only knew Gaga was coming. She came in disguise. Well, not in disguise, she just wasn't dressed up," Adele added.

There's still a very special person in Adele's life who hasn't seen the show, however, her mother, Penny.

"The only person I want to see it that hasn't yet is my mum," the 35-year-old singer admitted. "I'm going to wait -- I want her to see it at the end. Because I think she'll find it really emotional as well."

She also spoke about the hardships Weekends with Adele faced before getting off the ground, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a real labor of love on another level because of what had happened with the initial show. It was actually a bit traumatizing. Yeah, it was horrific. There were so many delays because of COVID. But also I remember because my album would've come out in 2020; everyone's life was put on hold. I didn't even want to put that album out," Adele explained. "I was like, 'I'm not putting it out in any kind of pandemic.' It was so unclear what was going to happen. And it was such a detachment, having to do things virtually. Normally when you're getting a show together, you just go down there and you're in it and doing it all there while you're rehearsing or putting it together."

She continued, "As soon as COVID lifted, everyone went out on tour, there was no one to even hire. And then everyone started getting COVID, and we were still testing because you had to. Manpower, we were down. It was like, 'Let’s use that instead. Let's do that.' And I don't want to do anything instead."

Passionate about putting out the best possible show she could, Adele added of her reasoning for postpinning the highly-anticipated residency, "It's f--king extortionate to go to Vegas and to come to my show [and it be incomplete]. It's like, today deciding to have a massive f--king party tonight, and we're down at f--king Party City, f--king buying decorations."

Now, fully up and running and ready for a third installment, Adele added, "As long as people come and they enjoy it, that's all that matters, really."

The third leg of Weekends with Adele is set to kick off January 19, 2024 at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.