10 Celebrities Who Have Totally Given Up On Dating

"I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time."

Finding "the one" isn’t a simple task -- and for some, they'd rather be single than experience the highs and lows of dating. Instead of spending time on dates that don't pan out or going through the heartbreak of an unsuccessful relationship, they've found fulfillment in other parts of their lives. There are even a few celebs who have discovered that they're better off flying solo and have effectively given up on dating for good. For these stars, they'd prefer spending time with family and friends -- and not swiping on dating apps.

Here's what these stars had to say about dating…

1. Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista says she's simply no longer interested in dating at this point in her life. The supermodel recently revealed that she hasn’t dated anyone since before the plastic surgery procedure that left her "deformed" in 2016.

"Not interested. I don't want to sleep with anybody any more. I don't want to hear somebody breathing," Linda shared during an interview with The Sunday Times.

2. Danielle Staub

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub has been engaged 21 times but she says she's officially "over dating." Following her split from fiancé Oliver Maier, Danielle says she’s "had a lot of offers to date" but is no longer interested.

"I'm over dating and over all that. The free time I have, I want to spend it at home with my two daughters, being happy. Looking back, I've realized that I was so focused on making the other person happy in my relationships, I forgot myself," Danielle told People.

She continued, "Men have needed me, I haven't need them. They made or kept their money because they had me, a pretty woman, by their side and they didn't have to go looking for anything. Guess what happens after that? I ended up with nothing after those relationships. That makes me the one that was used. And I'm done with that."

3. Julie Bowen

In 2018, Julie Bowen split from her husband Scott Phillips after almost 15 years of marriage. Since then, Julie has been happily single and says she's actually completely "retired" from dating. In fact, Julie even got herself a special retirement gift.

"[I'm] very single. No, I'm retiring. My dog, that was my retirement gift to me. I was like, I'm done. I'm done," Julie said during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

4. Moby

Moby thinks he might be done with dating for good after his last relationship. In 2021, the musician shared that it had been five years since he had dated someone and he was really liking his life of "monastic living."

"I like staying friends with my exes, so oftentimes when a relationship ends, I try to take three to six months without going on another date, sort of out of respect for the person I've just dated," Moby told People. "But in this case, six months passed, and I started realizing that no institution has caused more hurt in my life, on my end and on other people's end, than dating."

He added, "I looked at all of the pain created by my dating life, by other people's dating lives, and then I looked at the other things in my life -- creativity, spirituality, activism and health -- and I thought, 'Okay, dating, maybe I'm done.' So it's been five years. I haven't been on a date in five years. And the only thing that's disconcerting for me is that it's not disconcerting. I don’t miss it."

5. Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone has been known to pop up on dating apps but after spending a lot of time swiping, she says she's done with dating. In 2020, she explained that she realized that most people weren’t worth her time -- and she simply enjoys her friends and family more.

"I'm done dating, I've had it with dating. I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and time with my kids and my friends more... I don't want any insincerity and bologna and game planning," Sharon shared on The Drew Barrymore Show.

6. Patti LaBelle

In 2021, Patti LaBelle shared that she was "not interested" in dating again at 77. She explained that she was living a very fulfilling life and didn't need a partner to make her complete.

"I'm just living my life like it's platinum," Patti told People. "Thank God I have a lot of people who care for me. I live alone with my dog, Mr. Cuddles, and I'm looking for love from everybody. I am."

It appears that Patti's mindset about dating may have changed recently as in 2023 she shared that she was "sorta, kinda" open to dating because she was "too good to be solo."

7. Amber Rose

Amber Rose has no problem with the idea of being single for the rest of her life. She says the dating pool is "worse than ever" right now and she has almost completely given up on finding a partner.

"[Men are] pretty disgusting out here. They're f---ing gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life. I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex. It's so gross. I don't want it... I'm very happy to not be in my bed with anyone," Amber said on the Sofia with an F podcast.

8. Diane Keaton

While Diane Keaton has been in some high profile relationships in the past, she's never been married -- and hasn't been on a date in over three decades. In fact, Diane can't see herself going on any dates in the future.

"I don't date," she told AARP. "Highly unlikely. I don't remember anyone calling me, going, 'This is So-and-So. I'd like to take you out.' They don't happen. Of course not."

9. Jane Fonda

While reflecting on her life, Jane Fonda admitted that she had some regrets about the "lack of intimacy" she experienced. But despite fantasizing about a man who will sweep her off her feet, she says dating isn't something she'll be doing in the future.

"I've kind of come to terms with [the lack of intimacy]. I don't want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don't have that desire. Do I fantasize? Yes," Jane told Harper's Bazaar.

10. Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks admits she's given up on dating because she's narrowed her list of prospective suitors "down to nobody." She explained that she's concerned about falling in love with someone who ends up dying -- and believes that most men her age want to "go out with somebody that's 25" anyway.