Sofia Richie Shares Video of Sex Reveal: 'I'm So Excited'

Getty

Richie revealed last week that she's expecting her first child -- a baby girl -- with husband, Elliot Grainge.

Sofia Richie is giving fans a look at her sex reveal!

On Sunday, the 25-year-old model posted a video on TikTok detailing the emotional moment she and husband, Elliot Graine, found out that their baby -- the couple's first -- is a girl.

In the clip, Richie and Grainge are stood in their backyard, alongside their family dog. "Ready?" Richie, 25, asked her husband, 30, who was holding a confetti popper.

Richie then counted down from three before Grainge let go of the popper, releasing pink smoke and confetti into the air.

Overjoyed, Richie ran around the yard, screaming at the top of her lungs with excitement, even falling to the floor at one point.

The mother-to-be screamed so loud in fact, that it scared her Golden Retriever, who moved from their spot watching the festivities to the grass closer to the couple.

After jumping up and down a few times, Richie eventually ran back over to Grainge, giving her husband a big hug as they took in the happy news.

"Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream 😅," Richie joked in the video's caption.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Richie made the pregnancy announcement last week through Vogue, telling the publication she's having a baby girl. She also showed off her growing baby bump in a number of stunning portraits for the publication.

"I found out very, very early," Richie said. "I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn't think much of it. I thought it was jet lag."

When she arrived back in Los Angeles, she was due to attend an Ed Sheeran concert with her husband and friends. The 25-year-old knew it was going to be "a boozy night," so wanted to double check she wasn't in fact pregnant. She revealed the newlyweds had been casually trying ever since they got married in April.

"Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly. So he didn't really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines," she shared. "I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different."

They then took three more tests to ensure it was a positive result before sharing the news with both sets of parents.

While Richie's excitement was evident in the video she shared, she told the outlet that Grainge is equally elated, "My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

She added, "I think it's so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He's very sensitive."

As for Richie's famous father, Lionel Richie, he couldn't be happier to become a grandpa once more, with the 74-year-old musician taking to his Instagram Story to celebrate the news -- sharing pictures from her Vogue photoshoot and captioning them, "My little girl is having a baby! ❤️👼" He also left a string of heart emojis on one of his daughter's posts.

Sister Nicole Richie also shared the photos to her Story, adding a two-emoji reaction of her own by writing, "❤️🥺" -- while Nicole's husband Joel Madden commented on one of Sofia's photos with three red heart emojis.

Her brother Miles also commented on one of Sofia's posts, writing, "❤️ In love already."