Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Speaks Out for First Time on Medical Emergency, Skull Surgery

An emotional Erbert gets real about her new skull, scar, "sack of fluid on the side of my face" and "outlook on life" after having both a craniectomy and cranioplasty.

Hayley Erbert, dancer and wife of Derek Hough, returned to social media on Monday to speak to the couple's fans for the first time since suffering a medical emergency back in December.

The dancer was previously diagnosed with a cranial hematoma which required an emergency craniectomy. That was then followed by another surgery, cranioplasty, to repair her skull.

As she joined Hough on camera for a video shared to Instagram, Erbert revealed her shaved head and later showed off her new skull, scar and "outlook on life" with their followers.

"It's been quite some time since we've been on here, for good reason," Hough began, before his wife spoke about her surgeries. "Here I am today. It has been quite the journey. There's been so much that has happened in two months. Lots of emotions. All the things," she said.

"To this day, I still have really good days and really bad days. Emotionally and physically. But I'm doing so much better every single day. Like, truly, there is so much progress every day. I'm so grateful for that," she shared.

Hough said that while the two have gone through "the highest of highs to the lowest of lows," his wife has been nothing short of "unbelievable" through it all. "Her perseverance, her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it's been remarkable to witness firsthand," he gushed, adding, "She really is a miracle and it's been miraculous and it's still a journey."

Erbert then told fans just how much their words of support have meant throughout her surgeries and recovery -- recalling how Hough told her just how many people were thinking of her after they opened up about her condition.

"I remember just looking at him and just saying, 'You didn't even have to tell me that, I can feel it,'" she shared. "I genuinely felt that through my body. I felt it in my heart. I felt it in my soul. So thank you all so much for your messages, your love, your life, your prayers."

Those well-wishes, she said, helped her work through her ongoing recovery "faster" than anticipated. "It's helped me heal, it's helped me stay positive throughout the entire experience," she added.

As Hough spoke about the new year, the two also pointed out her new haircut as well.

"A new scar. A new sack of fluid on the side of my face, which is supposed to eventually go away," she continued. "I also got a new skull, also a new outlook on life. Life is so precious and just spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close, because you never know what could happy. I'm grateful for all the people who supported me through everything."

"It's been a wild one, to say the least," concluded Derek, before the pair promised to reveal more about their journey in the future.

The post was flooded with comments from their famous friends, including Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who wrote, "So much love and healing for you both! Stay strong and be strong together! Love you both." His wife Peta Murgatroyd added, "Crying crying crying. You are both so strong. Love you both dearly!"

"Love you both so much.🖤" wrote Aaron Paul, while Freida Pinto added, "Love you so much Hayley! You are a warrior and a Queen. And you wear your new crown with so much power and vulnerability. I am so inspired."

Derek's sister Julianne Hough commented, "Love you both! Also the most French chic hair ever 😉🔥" -- before Heidi D'Amelio wrote, "Love you guys - sending so much love and hugs❤️❤️."

Other well-wishes came from Cheryl Burke, Bindi Irwin, Ricki Lake, Johnny Lowe and Sarah Hyland.

On December 7, the TV personality took to Instagram to announce Erbert had been hospitalized and rushed into emergency surgery. Hough revealed Erbert was being treated for a cranial hematoma, which occurs when blood collects in the skull, after experiencing symptoms while the couple was on their Symphony of Dance tour.

Hough and Erbert are newlyweds, tying the knot on August 26 before kicking off their tour in September.