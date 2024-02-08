Brandi Glanville Says Caroline Manzo Sexual Assault Lawsuit Cost Her Job, OnlyFans 'Saved My Life'

Getty

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, who has denied the allegations, details her ongoing health struggles she claims are in response to Caroline Manzo's sexual assault lawsuit and have led to facial disfigurement.

The fallout from Caroline Manzo's sexual assault lawsuit against Bravo continues to impact Brandi Glanville's life in a variety of ways, from professional to her very health -- at least, according to Glanville.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum filed her suit last month, alleging not only that Glanville had assaulted her during filming for Housewives spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip in January 2023, but that production encouraged it.

Glanville has maintained her innocence, insisting in a statement received by The Daily Mail at the time of the suit that "there was no sexual assault." Now, she's saying the whole ordeal is really costing her.

"My friends found me a job overseas; I'm not going to say what it is," Glanville said, "and now that the news came out, I can't do it."

The reality star has previously opened up about suffering from stress-induced angioedema -- the condition causes swelling under the skin -- in the wake of the allegations, which she says led to serious facial disfigurement. She also said it impacted her vision, taste and even ability to talk.

On the latest podcast, Glanville detailed flare-ups as recently as this past week. "I'm all clenched up. I'm a mess. My health is really f--ked," she said. "I thought that it was fixed and then when Caroline served the lawsuit -- gosh, I can't even talk about it!"

As a result of the work impact, Glanville turned to OnlyFans back in July 2023, and as a result of the angloedema flare-ups on her face, she went the route of focusing on her feet. But she said she's finding the experience empowering, as well as bringing in some much-needed cash flow.

"I joined OnlyFans because I didn't have any income and it saved my life," said Glanville. "At the time I was like, being desperate and then when I got on it -- I'm really feeling my sexual being at 51."

As detailed on The Daily Mail, Glanville has gotten some support from her fellow Housewives in the wake of Manzo's filing, including from Gunvalson.

"You are beautiful inside & out!" Gunvalson posted to her X (formerly Twitter) account at the time. "The truth always prevails and I'm confident this stress you are going through will hopefully be done soon."

The reality star echoed this sentiment on the podcast, telling Glanville, "You will redeem yourself. As I said on Twitter, the truth always prevails."

"You know that's right," Glanville agreed. "The truth is always the truth. You can't manipulate the truth."

Camille Grammer, who also starred on Ultimate Girls Trip, posted to her Instagram, "We all think Caroline has gone too far with this lawsuit. I wasn't in the bathroom when the so-called alleged event happened. What I did see was the two ladies laughing and getting along."

In the lawsuit, per TMZ, Manzo alleged that things got out of hand between her and Glanville after producers intentionally supplied the cast with alcohol to elicit more outrageous behavior. TooFab has reached out to Bravo for comment.

The suit, which is directed at Bravo and not Glanville herself, claims that showrunners and producers fostered an environment that puts inebriated cast members at greater risk for assault. TMZ shared social media screenshots from Glanville also putting the responsibility on the show's producers.

"I think the Girls Trips shows are the wild west," Glanville told Entertainment Tonight last month. "They don't know what they're doing yet. We can't work 19-hour days and be fueled with alcohol all day."

She continued, "No, they don't force you but they want you to and you want to please the producers. I think that you know when we're all exhausted and we're doing 20 events a day working 19 hours, fully wasted, it's not a safe environment for any of us and that's what the Girls Trips are."

While the alleged incident was not captured on camera, it was "life-ruining" for Glanville, who was ultimately removed from the show, with Peacock, the streaming service airing the series, deeming her behavior "unacceptable."

Glanville continues to maintain her innocence and claims she was advised to remain silent about the incident.

Manzo, meanwhile, also left filming early, and vowed never return to the Real Housewives franchise or RHUGT after her alleged "traumatic" incident with Glanville.