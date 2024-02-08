Traitors Turmoil: Does Peter Join the Dark Side? -- Plus, Round Table Twist Changes Everything

Peacock

Peter Weber faced the ultimate question from The Traitors as they tried to recruit him last week, so what did he choose? -- Plus, with more shields than ever this week and a Round Table twist, what will the Traitors do?

Renewed for Season 3 even as The Traitors' sophomore run continues, the most dastardly, campy, and compelling reality competition on television just keeps bringing the drama.

Last week's episode ended with Dan Banished and revealed as a Traitor. That left Parvati and Phaedra the option to Murder or Recruit, and they chose to target the biggest threat to their games, Peter ... but not with murder.

The night ended with Peter acknowledging what a shrewd move it was on their part to try and bring him into the fold. But when a third person joined the Traitors in the turret, it was host Alan Cumming. Peter had declined their offer.

He certainly chose the harder path in the game, but you have to respect the integrity with which he's trying to navigate. He didn't want to betray his alliance -- which Sandra dubs The Peter Pals -- of Trishelle, John, Bergie, and Kevin, and he is feeling confident that he's on the right track.

He is with Parvati next in his line of sight, but it kind of breaks down after that. Trishelle, within his group, has proven the most savvy strategist as she rightly suspected Dan was trying to serve up an actual Traitor last week. No one else suspects Phaedra.

You never know how much is real in this heavily-edited show, but we did notice Parvati mean-mugging everyone. No on has a killer "Black Widow" look like Parvati, but was she actually giving off that vibe as much as it looked. Seemed suspicious to us.

Well, it turns out she was as that's exactly what Phaedra finally told her at the end of the night. She was making people suspicious with her "ice princess" demeanor. Phaedra told her she needs to be more cheery, though Parvati said that's hard to do when everyone's gunning for her.

She certainly was giving Peter a look at breakfast when he didn't reveal that the Traitors had attempted to recruit him. He was hoping to save that bit of intel to use later, while Parvati is ready to use the fact he kept quiet against him.

Right now, the game is a battle between Peter and Parvati. It was Peter v Dan, with The Bachelor somehow defeating the Big Brother winner. Can he take out a Survivor winner next? Both Parvati and Dan made fateful errors, with Dan taking a missed shot at Bergie and Parv taking a missed shot to recruit Peter.

Oh Yeah, a Competition

The most inconsequential part of the game for viewers, these games are everything for the contestants as that's how they bank money toward the prize pot at the end. For this week's competition, they had to carry bags through the woods and answer questions to determine their path.

One by one, wrong answers left players trapped in tar pits and rope nets until only two groups were left -- Parvati & John and Kevin & Sandra. This was coincidence, too, as when one member of a pair was trapped, the other was allowed to keep competing.

It was also bad news for the pot as each pair had one bag shared between them. With these two duos making it to the finish line, they only scored eight out of a possible $25,000 to add to their prize pool. In the end, Kevin & Sandra won Shields ... which would prove even more meaningful later.

Round Table Twist (aka Later)

Later turned out to be that very night as Alan came to pick up the players and take them back to the woods in lieu of a Round Table. That's right, there was to be no discussion and no Banishment. But, the Murder would still happen.

Instead of arguing over who they thought were Traitors, the players were tasked with choose a whopping five more people to get Shields and safety for the night. And for winning earlier, Sandra and Kevin got to choose the first one.

This was a big opportunity that Kevin, in his graciousness, threw away. With five more shields to give out, he could have kept the entirety of The Peter Pals safe. After all, the person they chose for safety would have chosen the next one.

What he doesn't know is that the other seven players in the castle had convened when The Peter Pals kept kicking everyone out of their private meetings and decided that perhaps Peter was a Traitor and the alliance was his shield. It's certainly suspicious he's excluding obvious Faithfuls from his meetings.

Sandra was leading that crusade at the pool table, detailing the numbers to the rest of the players, so she pushed to get first choice for safety. Kevin relented, and she offered it to Shereé, who in turn saved Phaedra (who got teary due to their long history), who saved CT, who saved John, who saved ... Peter.

That left Trishelle (who was upset her longtime Challenge pal didn't save her), Kate, Bergie, MJ, and Parvati without protection -- which reduces the number of potential targets down to four.

That night, Parvati and Phaedra weighed their odds, upset they couldn't murder Peter. Every day he's in the game is bad news for Parvati as he's gunning harder for her than anyone. But if they can't take him out, can they weaken him?

Both Bergie and Trishelle are available to kill. Bergie is loyal to a fault to Peter, which is detrimental. What they don't know, though, is that Phaedra is on Trishelle's radar as a Traitor, too, making her their actual biggest threat. So who did they Murder?

We won't find out until next week, making this an odd outing with zero players leaving the game. More time, though, is perhaps bad news for Peter as that gives Parvati more time to plot and scheme against him. We're keeping a close eye on her. She's not as subtle as her fellow "Black Widow Brigade" member Cirie, who won this game last season, but she's deadly in her own right.

Castle Chatter

"Peter refused your attempt at seduction." --Alan (to Parvati and Phaedra)

"I'm a faithful to the end. I want to be a part of winning this the right way. There's no way I could betray my team." --Peter

"What a dummy. It's because he doesn't want to win that badly." --Parvati

"Everyone will show up at breakfast tomorrow." --Alan

"That's not a good look for me." --Parvati

"This could be your last meal." --Phaedra

"A test of a true Traitor's character is what she does when her back's against the wall." --Parvati (to Phaedra)

"You think they'll break up your crew? … So y'all are like a gang?" --Phaedra (to Bergie at breakfast)

"We are, we are. I'm not gonna lie." --Bergie

"We all thought in our group Dan was a Traitor. Our number two is Parvati. After that, we have no idea. We're back to square one." --Bergie (to Phaedra and others at breakfast)

"I think Peter's gonna paint a target on his back if he talks about the recruitment, so I am ready for whatever comes out of Peter's mouth and I am ready for battle today." --Parvati

"He doesn't say a word about the recruitment. If Peter's gonna try to hold onto this recruitment that he turned down, then I can manipulate him." --Parvati

"Even if there is a ton of suspicion on me … now we can throw suspicion on Peter. I know that there is a way for the Traitors to reclaim our power. All I have to do is survive." --Parvati

"We've got a new Traitor in the house. Is it you, Peter?" --Parvati (at breakfast)

"We shall see." --Peter (laughing)

"Someone could have gotten a letter last night and denied it." --Bergie

"Raise your hand if you got the letter. Anybody?" --Parvati (no response)

"Somebody's lying. Hmmm." --Parvati

"My plan is to see if there is a way to play it later on in order to get Parvati out. It's her. Or me." --Peter

"What I'm about to say is very shocking, there might be some doubts. Please trust me that I am going with you guys until the end." --Peter (telling his alliance he turned down)

"I just went in there, he said, 'Hey, can you not come in. We need to have privacy.'" --Phaedra (telling everyone else about "Peter Pals" private meeting)

"I need to go over there." --MJ

"I wanted to keep Parvati, she's like a wounded bird … Phaedra has everybody on her side." --Trishelle (best read in the game)

"I don't want to be left out of something." --MJ (crashing Peter Pals party)

"You won't be. Promise you." --Peter

"I think Peter is a Traitor … He has an alliance of five people. It's a numbers game." --Sandra (showing "Leftovers" how to beat the numbers)

"What can you do with $500? You can't buy a good pair of shoes with that." --Phaedra

"I feel like I'm back in the womb." --Kate (caught in rope net during challenge)

"Wow, Parvati. You're the triumphant warrior, the ultimate survivor." --John (to Parvati at end of challenge)

"We didn't get the shield. But thankfully, Peter didn't get the shield, either. I can't wait to kill him." --Parvati

"This is the kind of stuff I don't like." --Phaedra (to Peter about him creating a small meeting with her and Parvati)

"Or we could work together." --Peter

"If you think I'm a Traitor, why would you want to work with me?" --Parvati

"I'm not buying into that because I know Peter loves to put out traps. He likes to play the game, and he's definitely willing to do anything to win the game. So that's the most dangerous player." --Phaedra

"I picked Phaedra because I don't think people should be targeting people because of the show we're on." --Sheree (after saving Phaedra)

"That's strange. I thought for sure Phaedra would light up my torch. So that, it's a surprise and I'm questioning her now." --Parvati (after Phaedra saves CT)

"I think I was gone if it wasn't for John." --Peter (after John saves him)

"Do you hate me?" -- CT (to Trishelle after he didn't save her)

"I don't think you care either way." --Trishelle

"With Parvati, I'm not sure how much I can trust her anymore because she's acting icy cold and that makes her look suspicious." --Phaedra

"I was nobody's first choice and that is a tough pill to swallow." --MJ

"If someone had lit my fire, I was gonna give it to you." --Trishelle (to CT)