Pamela Anderson Addresses Skeptics of Her Makeup-Free Moment

Getty

"I don't think you should give me the credit of it being a stunt," the former Baywatch star said of her critics who claim it was a PR move.

Pamela Anderson is makeup-free and free of your judgements.

The 56-year-old went viral for her makeup-free moments during Paris Fashion Week last September. While some fans praised her for feeling confident in herself to attend such a coveted event barefaced, others accused the actress' move as being a PR stunt.

In a recent interview with Allure the Baywatch alum set the record straight and revealed her true motive.

"I did that for myself," Anderson admitted. "It wasn't to make a political statement, I just wanted to have my little weird face sticking out of the top of those great clothes ... Why am I playing the game?"

Fans questioned the actress' reasoning behind her bare face shortly after fashion week, when she announced a skincare deal with Sonsie in January.

"I don't think you should give me the credit of it being a stunt," she told the publication, before revealing it was just a coincidence. "Because that's not how I think. But the timing and the stars aligned."

"I just thought I'm not competing with all these beautiful people," she explained of her decision. "I felt like the monster, like a little kid in all these beautiful clothes and how lucky am I and I wanted to appreciate it from that point of view."

Taking to Instagram at the time of Paris Fashion Week, Anderson promoted self acceptance in a caption.

"An adventure in Paris with fresh eyes… 🤍 There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love," she captioned a photo highlighting some of her looks from the week, before the post was flooded with positive comments.

The 56-year-old actress went on to share to Allure that she was shocked people noticed her stripped down look at various fashion shows including Vivienne Westwood, The Row and Victoria Beckham.

"I like that it resonated but it wasn't my intention to ... thinking everyone's going to get into this thing," she noted. "But as I noticed it was resonating, I thought, this is really great. [The beauty market] is full of false promises and false hope ... accepting ourselves for who we are, it just feels necessary."

One of '90s biggest supporters was actress Jamie Lee Curtis who shared a photo of the actress praising her for starting revolution. Anderson's other big name supporters included the likes of Kyle Richards, Rosanna Arquette, Michelle Visage and Emma Caulfield.