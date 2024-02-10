12 Celebrities Who Are Major San Francisco 49ers Fans Ahead of Super Bowl

Getty

The 2024 Super Bowl is here and San Francisco 49ers fans are hoping that their beloved team takes home the victory. And while the Niners are based out of the Bay Area, they actually have quite a few fans that hail from Hollywood. Many of these famous faithful fans have stuck by the team through the highs and lows -- and are more than thrilled to witness the team take on its eighth Super Bowl championship. Whether they're watching from home or Allegiant Stadium, these celebs will be showing their Niners pride this weekend.

1. Jeremy Renner

As a California native, Jeremy Renner is a massive fan of the 49ers and has been spotted attending numerous games. In 2017, he narrated the Niners story for NFL Films' A Tale of Two Cities, and he admits that he even once brought an iPad to a red carpet event so he could watch a game in real time. Now that the team is headed to the Super Bowl this year, Jeremy says he is "over the moon."

"The Niners, I've been watching since 1979," Jeremy shared during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, adding that he went to games as a kid. "That was, you know, the era when Walsh and Montana and Rice and all that all that started happening."

2. Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee has been rooting for the 49s for quite some time! Back in 2013, she stood on the sidelines right before the team was set to take the field at the Super Bowl and she's since been spotted at other games. As a big fan, she's even gotten the opportunity to perform in front of the team, singing the national anthem at a game against the Ravens in 2015.

3. Andy Samberg

Andy Samberg was born and raised in Northern California so it only makes sense that he's a big fan of the 49ers. And when the competition gets tough, he doesn't mind talking a little smack. Chiefs fan, Jason Sudeikis, says that he was once in a group chat with Andy and the other members of The Lonely Island -- and things got intense.

"The [group chat] that was the most fun was when we were… playing San Francisco two years ago and I'd be texting all my buddies from The Lonely Island -- Andy, Jorma and Akiva. They were San Francisco fans, and so we were talking trash back and forth. That was a good one that [the Chiefs] ended up coming out on top of, so that text chain seized pretty quickly afterwards," Jason told USA Today.

4. Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr. is a lifelong fan of the 49ers. His family had just moved from Costa Rica to the Bay area when the team made it to the Super Bowl in 1989. Harry says he remembers his family gathered around the television and while they didn't fully understand the sport, the team's win was a moment of victory for the family.

"It was this uproar in our family even though we didn’t understand the sport, we knew we were in the Bay, rooting for the team that we had just moved to," Harry shared in an episode of Verified Faithful. "It was this victorious feeling that was almost the same thing of how my parents came to this country and how that was already a huge victory. It kind of paralleled that."

5. Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo has a special connection to the 49ers considering her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey, is a member of the team. She's often spotted wearing team merchandise and showing her support from the sidelines. While she's mastered her WAG status, Christian admits that it comes with a lot of sacrifice for his bride-to-be.

"She's sacrificed so much and I think all the wives do, but it's tough especially in season, a lot of late nights, a lot of time at the facilities," he told reporters ahead of the big game. "She obviously is so successful in the world right now in her career, and to see her support me the way she does, it means the world to me… and hopefully I can return the favor."

6. Dana Carvey

Dana Carvey was raised in Northern California and has been a 49ers fan all of his life. In one of his stand up comedy routines, he even created a song dedicated to the team -- and the chorus was entirely comprised of the celebratory phrase "f---in' 49ers!" Since then, Dana has proudly shared his love for the Niners, including lots of posts on social media.

"You know your team is really good when you feel sorry for whoever they are playing. Go Niners!" Dana wrote just a few months before the Super Bowl.

7. Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove has been known to show her support for the Niners by wearing team apparel and was once even a brand ambassador for the NFL. She says her love for the 49ers comes from her dad, so she's been watching their games for her whole life.

"I'm personally a fan of Colin Kaepernick," Miranda told ABC. "Football also kind of brings everyone together and my dad loves football and loves sports. For as long as I can remember, I've watched football games with my family."

8. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne has been a fan of the 49ers for quite some time and has been spotted wearing team merch on Super Bowl Sunday. In 2013, she said she'd stick with the team through the high and lows -- and even when they’re losing.

"i know 49ers are losing...but i stick with a team through good and bad. don't change an opinion based on popularity or pressure!!" Bella wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

9. Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer grew up playing football, and when he moved to California, he became a 49ers fan. When his son, Kit, was just a kid, Matt gave him a few options for teams to root for, and he ended up choosing the Niners. Since then, the family have been dedicated fans.

"We're faithful to the Bay in our home," Matt shared on Live With Kelly and Mark. "When our oldest was about four or five I gave him a choice of California teams to choose from, and I think it was only three teams at the time and none of them were in LA. I may have tipped his hat a little bit towards the Niners by telling him about Jerry Rice and Joe Montana and the catch, but that's who he chose. We've been going to a game almost every season since."

10. Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider was born and raised in San Francisco, making him a lifelong fan of the Niners. He's long supported the team but in the past few years, had some issues with the team's CEO Jed York. In fact, in 2017, Rob tried to buy the entire team to change things.

"Dear Jed York, There is a chance for change at the top! I will put together a consortium of buyers. Please sell me the 49ers," Rob wrote in now-deleted posts on X, later adding, "We will make a formal proposal to Yorks to buy @49ers. We need the faithful San Francisco 49er fans support our plan. Tell Yorks to sell!!"

In the end, Rob didn't end up buying the team.

11. Dave Coulier

Dave Coulier may not have grown up in the Bay area but it's been an important place when it comes to his career. Both Full House and its sequel were set in San Francisco, making Dave a big fan of the Niners.

"#fullhouse and #fullerhouse were both set in San Francisco. And the @49ershave always supported us as much as we do them," Dave wrote on Instagram.

12. Saweetie

Saweetie is such a big fan of the Niners that she and rapper P-Lo partnered with the team to drop a song called "Do It For The Bay." The track pays tribute to the 49ers and features lyrics like, "Okay, you ain't gotta ask who I do it for / Whole team iced up, dipped in that red and gold."