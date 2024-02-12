Marlee Matlin 'Shocked' ASL Interpreters Got Almost No Super Bowl Screen Time

Getty

Marlee Matlin leads outrage over the decision to introduce the three deaf performers -- Shaheem Sanchez, Anjel Piñero, and Daniel Durant -- on television and then (almost) never show them during Andra Day, Post Malone, and Reba McEntire's pre-game performances.

Fans who were excited about the all-star ASL interpreters during Sunday's Super Bowl game were left wildly disappointed as they were introduced and then virtually ignored on the broadcast. Marlee Matlin was among those "shocked" and disappointed by the decision.

The only ASL moment really spotlighted came before the team introductions when Andra Day took to the stage to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." She was accompanied by actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez, who did get a brief moment of screen time. Sanchez also signed the Halftime Show.

However, despite introducing and showing the ASL interepreters for Post Malone's "America the Beautiful" and Reba McEntire's national anthem -- actress, model and dancer Anjel Piñero, and CODA star Daniel Durant, respectively -- not one single moment of their ASL performances made it to air.

I am absolutely SHOCKED at @CBS for introducing the Deaf performers at today’s pregame #SuperBowl and then not showing even one second (or more) of their performance… as has been tradition for the last 30 years. WHY!? — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) February 11, 2024 @MarleeMatlin

"I am absolutely SHOCKED at @CBS for introducing the Deaf performers at today's pregame #SuperBowl and then not showing even one second (or more) of their performance... as has been tradition for the last 30 years. WHY!?," Matlin posted to X (formerly Twitter).

The Oscar-winning actress, who is deaf herself, is no stranger to the ASL experience at the Super Bowl. She accompanied Garth Brooks back in 1993 when he performed the national anthem at the big game.

The ASL performances were available to watch in their entirety online, with CBS Sports offering a special live stream for that as they have in past years, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Perhaps that's something they could have announced on the broadcast, or why not offer a picture-in-picture ASL experience for inclusivity? According to at least one follower on social media, a time delay on the stream was problematic, too.

the time delay on the asl interpreting is terrible. this is not accessibility. put the performers on the same screen!!! #SuperBowl #acessiblity pic.twitter.com/y3TNbHTf7S — monty monté monti (@saamangka) February 11, 2024 @saamangka

cbs Super Bowl broadcast not showing one bit of the ASL performances at all this year. wtf? Idgaf if you have it on your website, it's incredibly easy to just put a picture in picture on the broadcast. but no, not even a second. this is sad. pic.twitter.com/UiTdA9O0jn — damien (@realftwillz) February 11, 2024 @realftwillz

Me tuning in to see the ASL interpreter sign the national anthem. 😕 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UmwYGldKeb — Nora McManus 🤟👩🏻‍🦰 (@Nora_McManus) February 11, 2024 @Nora_McManus

Hey @CBS still don’t understand how in 2024 you are incapable of showing both the singer & ASL performer on TV. You have the audacity to introduce ASL performers but can’t show them for more than a millisecond. Screen in screen & side by side is a thing. Learn it. @SuperBowl 😡 — Julia (@advocatEquality) February 11, 2024 @advocatEquality

Why have an ASL interpreter if you aren’t going to show them interpreting on tv? I’m sure there are thousands of deaf people who would’ve loved to see Anjel sign. #SuperBowl — Beth (@BethHoller) February 11, 2024 @BethHoller

Another #SuperBowl where they celebrate the #Deaf performer and then show 0% of the ASL performance. Be better, @CBSSports. Show the ASL PERFORMANCES. — Dr. Ali (Alison) Wetmur, DSW, LCSW (@AWetmur) February 11, 2024 @AWetmur

Confused why they would even introduce the ASL interpreter if they were going to show him for only 5s?



The literal point of him is to translate for those who hard hard of hearing or deaf… so only showing the singing artist completely negated why he was there. #SuperBowl — tired (@_leahanne) February 11, 2024 @_leahanne

How about you guys actually show the ASL signers while performances are happening. You introduce them and then…not to be seen again #SuperBowl — mavis pearl (@MavisPearl0) February 11, 2024 @MavisPearl0

loveeee that we can introduce the asl interpreters at the super bowl BUT NOT PUT THEM ON THE SCREEN — L ☾ (@spideylilly) February 12, 2024 @spideylilly

WHY ARENT THEY SHOWING THE ASL INTREPRETATIONS OF THE SONGS AT THE SUPER BOWL WTF. WHY HAVE THEM IF YOUR NOT SHOWING THEM!!!!??? #SuperBowl2024 — 💕💖Addy💖💕 (@AddyandtheWolf) February 11, 2024 @AddyandtheWolf

If local city council meetings can have the ASL interpreter in a little picture-in-picture square on the screen, why has the Super Bowl never been able to get that figured out? @SuperBowl — NB (@alithestrange) February 11, 2024 @alithestrange

A bit disappointing that the ASL performers weren’t shown on the actual screen for the Super Bowl all you get was an introduction and then you have to watch it elsewhere do better #SuperBowlLVIII — Noelle Claire (@ClaireStaton) February 12, 2024 @ClaireStaton