Reba McEntire Soars on Super Bowl National Anthem, Post Malone, Andra Day Get Mixed Reviews

Getty

Fans light up social media as Reba McEntire takes the lead ahead of Super Bowl LVIII with her powerful performance of the national athem alongside Post Malone's rendition of "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day's take on "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

A half a game before the highly-anticipated Halftime Show, the music kicked off early at Super Bowl LVIII with a triple-threat of talent set to help kickoff the big game with style and patriotism.

Reba McEntire was given the coveted national anthem, with Post Malone admitting his nerves ahead of his performance of "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day taking on "Lift Every Voice and Sing," performed here for the fourth time ahead of the Super Bowl.

Day had a small choral accompaniment with her powerful take on what's become known as the "Black national anthem" to set the stage for what was to come. The Golden Globe and Grammy-winning artist certainly proved she didn't need the support, with the backup singers instead enhancing her own soaring vocals.

The star of The United States vs. Billie Holiday exhuded confidence and glamor as she approached the microphone and took full control of the moment, and the melody of the song as she took it to church. This is the fourth time the song has been performed at the Super Bowl, with Day following Alicia Keys, Mary Mary, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Fans were mostly enthusiastic about the performance, but there were a small few who thought Day wasn't quite up to her usual high standards. Nevertheless, they got her trending on social media.

Andra Day can sing better than this…this feels European influenced smh — Jay Gatsby (@Leach__) February 11, 2024 @Leach__

Andra Day DID that. And let’s give it up for the backing singers!! pic.twitter.com/ZSc6qB9zll — Jasmine (@IAmJKVick) February 11, 2024 @IAmJKVick

There’s too many white people seated during Andra Day’s performance. During BHM no less. pic.twitter.com/vhsiPyg0Zf — Diamond Brown (@HereIsDime) February 11, 2024 @HereIsDime

Andra Day is not doing it for me. Lift Every Voice is such a soulful

song and I'm not getting that #SuperBowl2024 — Blaccinated (@dabay2la2dc) February 11, 2024 @dabay2la2dc

Andra Day understood the assignment!!! And one time for the background singers!!! #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/7pxYIEKJEU — Mr. Ambition (@owright369) February 11, 2024 @owright369

ANDRA DAY!!!! MA'AM!!!! THE BEST LIFT EVERY VOICE RENDITION EVER!!! Got me in here misty eyed! #SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/1Bd8CRkoRG — AND (@ArieNicci) February 11, 2024 @ArieNicci

After the introductions of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, it was time for Malone to shake off the nerves and take his moment in the spotlight. His voice was definitely a little shaky at the top as he accompanied himself on guitar.

Vocally, he brought a real tenderness to the song as he settled in with just enough power to carry the higher notes. Not to worry, there was a shot of Taylor Swift midway through to fuel the outrage machine, but all ears were on Malone's very folksy take on an American classic.

There was definitely a more mixed reaction to Malone on social media (even trending higher than Reba), with many finding it jarring to see him performing with a guitar and his real voice. He's always had a soulful side to his music, but this sound is certainly a big departure if you've not been paying attention to his career trajectory.

Patriotism skyrocketing after this Post Malone performance pic.twitter.com/b42XqqUVUE — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 11, 2024 @JomboyMedia

📹 | Taylor Swift and Blake Lively while Post Malone sang “America the Beautiful” #SBLVIII



pic.twitter.com/OM8RuIhOJh — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@TSwiftLA) February 11, 2024 @TSwiftLA

Post Malone is the best part of this Superbowl. — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) February 11, 2024 @jfwong

Post malone signing country music, this ain’t it lil bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/fXwx9TyRet — Snoopy (@CookedbySnoopy) February 11, 2024 @CookedbySnoopy

Let Post Malone have his moment, they just had to put the camera on Taylor Swift #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/FDfVzYIHj2 — LENA (@_sdm26) February 11, 2024 @_sdm26

They’re so unserious with Post Malone singing this song… pic.twitter.com/AUx1thQh9J — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) February 11, 2024 @thirdking0208

I wasn't expecting Post Malone to deliver one of the most peaceful and lovely renditions of "America the Beautiful", I've ever heard. OMG. Posty, you did so good. 🥹 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/2CaynCBdON — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) February 11, 2024 @MissSassbox

One of America's most beloved musical icons didn't seem to have any nerves at all as she delivered an authentic and straightforward take on "The Star-Spangled Banner." There was no milking of notes or grandstanding. It was respectful, tasteful and classy -- just like Reba.

She was radiant and smiling as the song reached its final moments and the jets flew over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There were tears seen among the players as Reba brought it home and set the perfect mood for what could arguably be said to be America's biggest global export.

The Sphere even got in on the action, with the American flag emblazoned on it. Social media picked out the moment Reba appeared to point at it during her performance while singing "our flag."

Reba singing “and our flag was still there” during the national anthem and pointing and the camera cutting to the Sphere lit up as the American flag is CAMP — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 11, 2024 @sbstryker

Thank you Reba for keeping the Anthem true to form and not going astray or taking 5+ minutes! #SuperBowl2024 #Reba #Anthem pic.twitter.com/knfbmtGC6t — The Girl Next Door (@ThatDawnaGirl) February 11, 2024 @ThatDawnaGirl

Post Malone and Reba were amazing! GOD BLESS AMERICA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CWCuYtzwH4 — Barstool UGA (@ugabarstool) February 11, 2024 @ugabarstool